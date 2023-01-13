The best TV of the week: policing the queen’s visit, drama based on the Soham murders, and Travel Man Joe Lycett spends 48 hours in Dublin

Gardaí discussing the queen’s itinerary for her 2011 visit to Ireland in RTÉ’s 'The Case I Can’t Forget'

Pick of the week The Case I Can’t Forget, Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September, many in Ireland fondly remembered her landmark visit here in 2011, when she laid a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance, went walkabout in the English Market, and made a moving speech expressing regret for Britain’s part in the darker chapters of our history. It was, by any standard, a diplomatic triumph, but it could all have been so different.​

Having been given just two months’ notice of the visit, senior gardaí faced a race against time to make sure that the queen’s itinerary was protected from start to finish. In this documentary, three of those senior figures speak publicly for the first time about the logistical nightmare they faced. Former assistant commissioner Pat Leahy describes having to secure every building, rooftop, manhole and rubbish bin along the queen’s route through Dublin city, which would take her past the GPO. “It was nightmare stuff for policing,” he recalls.

As the queen laid her wreath that day, there were violent riots on nearby Dorset Street, and various credible bomb threats had to be investigated. As dignitaries gathered in Dublin Castle for a state banquet, retired assistant commissioner Mick Feehan, and former DCS Kevin Donoghue recall the dilemma they faced when a man phoned claiming to have planted two bombs at the venue.​

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

Pick of the day

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

BBC1, 6.50pm

The comedian returns with a new season of the show recorded in front of a live audience at the London Palladium. Tonight, Rylan Clark-Neal reluctantly hands over his phone for ‘Send to All’, and an Antiques Roadshow fan gets the surprise of their life.

Heineken Champions Cup

RTÉ2, 2.30pm

Jacqui Hurley is joined by Jamie Heaslip and James Downey for the build-up to Munster’s clash with Northampton Saints at Thomond Park. Kick-off at 3.15pm.

Casualty

BBC1, 8.50pm

Paul fears he might not be enough for Robyn, a patient is admitted claiming he’s the son of God, and when Jonty photographs Stevie kissing Marcus, he threatens to expose their relationship and ruin her career.

SUNDAY

Pick of the day

Room to Improve

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

When Ross and Caitriona bought a property in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2017, they had high hopes of turning it into their dream home. They’ve had various drawings done since, but have never had the budget to get things started. Now Dermot is on the case.

​Renault Super Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm

Newcastle host Fulham at St James’s Park at 2pm, after which we’re off to White Hart Lane for what promises to be a memorable north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy present the second instalment in the competition, with the male celebrities performing Latin routines while the females showcase their ballroom skills.

Happy Valley

BBC1, 9pm

As the case becomes ever more complex, Catherine confronts Clare and presents Ryan with an ultimatum. And Faisal and Joanna’s plan takes an unexpected turn.



MONDAY

Pick of the day

The US and the Holocaust

BBC4, 10pm

America is divided when World War II erupts, with President Roosevelt speaking up for European democracies, while Charles Lindbergh and others advocate a dangerous course of isolationism.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

Channel 4, 8pm

George meets a young married couple who are trying to turn an old boat into their first home, and drops in on one of the most expensive builds ever seen on the show, a glass-fronted eco-lodge.

Silent Witness

BBC1, 9pm

A new investigation takes the Lyell team into the dark side of social media, where the perfect profiles of influencers they’re investigating raise disturbing questions, and nothing is quite as it seems.

TUESDAY

​Pick of the day

Maxine

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

As the police investigation into the shocking murders of two children intensifies, Maxine becomes increasingly enmeshed in the media frenzy, and jeopardises her own alibi when she appears with Ian on a live television interview. Fact-based drama.

​The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Alison, from Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, has been diagnosed with MS and now uses a wheelchair, which makes her feel invisible. She’s hoping Suzanne Jackson will be able to energise her wardrobe and make her feel noticed again.

​India: The Modi Question

BBC2, 9pm

Two-part documentary exploring the life of Indian PM Narendra Modi, a right-wing Hindu nationalist who’s frequently been accused of stoking prejudice against the country’s Muslim population.

WEDNESDAY

Pick of the day

Operation Transformation

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

More hard yards for the five leaders as they face a series of fitness challenges and monitor their diet with the help of experts before taking to the scales. Kathryn Thomas presents.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It

Channel 4, 8pm

This week, Kirstie and Phil help Lothianburn couple Heather and Tim decide if they should try and improve their seven-acre property, or start fresh somewhere else.

Neven’s Greenway Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven Maguire explores the Limerick Greenway, a 39km cycling and walking trail that follows the route of the Limerick-to-Tralee railway that ran for almost a century. Along the way, he meets Barnagh historian Mary Kury to learn more about the old railway.

The Light in the Hall

Channel 4, 9pm

As Cat continues to dig up the town’s painful past, things go from bad to worse for Sharon and Joe. And with Cat and Shelley’s help, Joe tries to remember what happened the night he went to prison.

THURSDAY

Pick of the day

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Jarleth from Sligo likes dancing when no one is watching, while fellow 50-year-old Celia’s passion for dance was ended by injury. Will they hit it off?

​The Apprentice

BBC1, 9pm

The candidates are summoned to a West-End cinema, where Alan Sugar tells them they must split into two teams and create a cartoon aimed at pre-school children. And after industry experts have assessed their efforts, it’ll be curtains for one of the would-be moguls.

Page Turners

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

The four members of the Tertulia Book Club meet regularly in the Westport bookshop of the same name to discuss short stories over tea and coffee, but for Page Turners, they’re going to take on literary classics.

​FRIDAY

Pick of the day

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin

Channel 4, 8.30pm

On a whistlestop tour of Dublin, Joe Lycett takes a swim at the Forty Foot, visits the city’s smallest restaurant, and its biggest tourist attraction, the Guinness Storehouse.

Food Unwrapped

Channel 4, 8pm

Andi Oliver wants to know why bought sandwiches always seem to have mayonnaise in them, and Briony May Williams finds out why some radishes are hotter than others.

Death in Paradise

BBC1, 9pm

When an estate agent who’s been handling the sale of a coveted beauty spot is found murdered, the list of potential suspects is long.