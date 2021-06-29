| 18°C Dublin

The best reaction to Love Island’s first episode: Toe-sucking and mismatched coupling makes for ‘awkward’ viewing

Episode one of the new series of Love Island. Photo: Virgin Media Expand

Close

Episode one of the new series of Love Island. Photo: Virgin Media

Episode one of the new series of Love Island. Photo: Virgin Media

Episode one of the new series of Love Island. Photo: Virgin Media

Ciara O'Loughlin

As it’s two years since Love Island aired for its summer season it’s no doubt fans are excited to once again see good-looking singletons battle it out on TV to find their ‘type on paper.’ 

The reality show has become a raging success because not only is it a form of escapism but it is widely talked about, making many feel part of a community.

The major hype around the show wouldn't be what it is without commentary on social media, and this was no different last night as episode one of the much-anticipated new series aired.

From Toby’s uncomfortable toe-sucking to Brad adorably speaking about his nan, the jokes and memes were flying on Twitter last night- so we complied a list of our favourites.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Read More

One moment that viewers just can’t stop talking about is Jake whipping out his phone to record Toby sucking Kaz’s toe, despite not being able to post it anywhere.

There were also some very awkward scenes from the islanders first night in the villa, and of course, Twitter didn’t let these slide.

The show continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media 1 and although it hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected to run for around eight weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy