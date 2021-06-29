The best reaction to Love Island’s first episode: Toe-sucking and mismatched coupling makes for ‘awkward’ viewing

Episode one of the new series of Love Island. Photo: Virgin Media

As it’s two years since Love Island aired for its summer season it’s no doubt fans are excited to once again see good-looking singletons battle it out on TV to find their ‘type on paper.’

The reality show has become a raging success because not only is it a form of escapism but it is widely talked about, making many feel part of a community.

The major hype around the show wouldn't be what it is without commentary on social media, and this was no different last night as episode one of the much-anticipated new series aired.

From Toby’s uncomfortable toe-sucking to Brad adorably speaking about his nan, the jokes and memes were flying on Twitter last night- so we complied a list of our favourites.

Nahhhhâ¦ Tobyâs reaction to Faye saying Bradâs taller has me rolling!#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2bhRkvZRu2 — Maeve (@Maeve13881906) June 28, 2021

Faye when Brad referred to her as âthe one in the blueâ#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UxWA00fBRu — sybelle (@sizbyz) June 28, 2021

Mfs tryna watch love island and the Euros at the same time #euro2021 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8DpbpqtiOk — Drew🎒 (@drew1wavy) June 28, 2021

Hugo's PE students watching him get his ear lobe eaten. #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/82e8hHsKhb — Harry Kennedy (@harrykennedy_20) June 28, 2021

One moment that viewers just can’t stop talking about is Jake whipping out his phone to record Toby sucking Kaz’s toe, despite not being able to post it anywhere.

Jake on his phone in the villa at 3am watching the toe sucking video 😫 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9xOnnwKrKy — Jon (@JonDyer_) June 28, 2021

At first I was like mmmmmm feet as a joke but bro I donât think itâs a joke anymore #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OxuroXHOOM — LOVE ISLAND SECRET BITS (@loveisland_bits) June 28, 2021

jake on his phone at 2am in the villa rewatching the toe sucking video #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mYYCYrt3OY — amy 🧚🏼 (@AmyyFrost_) June 28, 2021

There were also some very awkward scenes from the islanders first night in the villa, and of course, Twitter didn’t let these slide.

why is the voice note so awkward 😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CqxVj0wzkJ — loveisland2021 (@loveisland20211) June 28, 2021

The couples are really awkward this year #LoveIsland — Happening Babe (@Frankie__A) June 28, 2021

Please why were there so many pauses, that voice note was so awkward 💀 #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/3MU3OgEDin — F I A 🧚🏿ââï¸ (@effiamariaa) June 28, 2021

The show continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media 1 and although it hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected to run for around eight weeks.