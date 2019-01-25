The best of weekend TV - what to watch tonight, Saturday, and Sunday

Pat Stacey has trawled the TV schedules so you don't have to - here's the best of what's on...

TONIGHT

The biggest problem with true-crime documentaries is inflation. The more we see, the more bloated they seem to be.

A prime example is the needless second season of Making a Murderer. Most people appear to have abandoned it a couple of episodes in and it’s fizzled out as a talking point.

The benefit of Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix, now streaming) is that it’s limited to four episodes; the final, 74-minute one, is the only instalment over an hour. It’s built around taped interviews (never before heard) the prolific serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, burglar and necrophile gave shortly before his execution by electric chair in 1989. Bundy admitted to 30 murders, although it’s believed the actual number could be much higher.

Romesh Ranganathan would need to watch his step. Overexposure can be bad for a comedian’s career. He pops up again, for the second time in three days, in Rob and Romesh vs Usain Bolt (Sky 1, 9pm).

It’s basically a vehicle for him and Rob Beckett to get involved in laddish larks in Jamaica on their way to meeting Bolt, who doesn’t make an appearance until 10 minutes from the end.

Reviews of the film All is True, starring Kenneth Branagh as the aged William Shakespeare and Judi Dench as his wife Anne Hathaway, have been distinctly mixed, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun when the two of them appear on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.35pm). Boxer Anthony Joshua is on the undercard, as it were.

Another Norton, James, has departed Grantchester (UTV/ITV, 9pm), leaving detective Geordie (Robson Green) to strike up a new sleuthing bromance with replacement vicar, Will Davenport (Tom Brittney). Think I’ll pass this time.

FA Cup Match of the Day Live (BBC1, 7.30pm) features the fourth-round clash between the most successful teams in the competition’s history, Arsenal and Manchester United. Will the resurgent United’s visit to the Emirates Stadium reignite the passion of the Wenger-Ferguson era classics?

SATURDAY

Well, here’s a lovely surprise for a Saturday night. The Go-Betweens: Right Here (Sky Arts, 9pm) is a superb feature-length documentary about the Australian band, formed by Robert Forster and the late Grant McLennan, who never attained the commercial success their brilliance so richly deserved.

Robin Hood was probably a mythical character, but the fascination with the legend remains. Digging Up Britain’s Past (Channel 5, 7.30pm) sniffs out the outlaw’s supposed hideouts and joins the dig in Sherwood Forest, where the 13th-century castle of his “adversary”, the definitely real King John, stood.

If you’re going to have another documentary about prehistoric cave art, then artist Antony Gormley is the best man to present it. How Art Began (BBC2, 9pm) finds him exploring the first stirrings of human creativity in caves in France, Indonesia and Australia.

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, there’s a repeat of last year’s excellent documentary Holocaust: The Revenge Plot (More4, 10.20pm), about a handful of Jewish people who undertook an eye-for-an-eye mission to kill six million Germans by poisoning water supplies.

SUNDAY

There’s more powerful Holocaust-themed stories in The Last Survivors (BBC2, 9pm), a new documentary featuring the personal testimonies of the remaining Holocaust survivors living in Britain, all of whom were children during their incarceration in the concentration camps.

Tension mounts in the penultimate episode of Resistance (RTE1, 9.30pm). General Winter suspects Lily of being a spy, but how is Ursula to help her without implicating herself.

Meanwhile, Winters’s mole Robbie, having gained Eithne’s complete trust, plans to murder her.

It’s also the penultimate episode of Les Misérables (BBC1, 9pm), in which Valjean and his tormentor, Javert, are about to become swept up in the surge of revolution.

It’s a drama-dominated night. Having captivated viewers with Danish politics in Borgen, creator Adam Price hopes to do the same with Ride Upon the Storm (Channel 4, 11pm) about the personal struggles of a clergyman.

As is often the case, the canny Call the Midwife (BBC1, 8pm) weaves a very relevant contemporary issue into its period setting.

The nurses try to administer an anti-measles vaccination to new mothers, but find their efforts hampered by ignorance and scaremongering.

If Wolf Hall (Drama, 10pm) escaped your notice in 2015, here’s your chance to set things right. This six-part adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novel is a magnificent production, shot using only natural light and candles for the interior scenes. Mark Rylance’s stunning performance as Thomas More turned him from a revered stage actor into a star of the screen.

