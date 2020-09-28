'The best I’ve seen outside a lip-sync' – critics applaud Brendan Gleeson’s portrayal of Donald Trump

Brendan Gleeson successfully captured a more dramatic side of US president Donald Trump, according to many critics of the ‘The Comey Rule’.

Reviews are out for the new mini-series which follows FBI director James Comey in the run-up to the 2016 US elections – and, for the most part, Gleeson appears to have satisfied critics with his more serious approach to Trump

The first episode aired last night, but Gleeson won’t make his appearance as the infamous president until tonight’s showing. Despite that, The New York Times still described him as the “real lead”.

“In the same sense that, regardless of its minutes on camera, the true lead of ‘Jaws’ is the shark,” critic James Poniewozik wrote.

He also praised Gleeson for breaking free of Trump’s more humorous side which can be seen in the likes of Alec Baldwin’s S.N.L. portrayal. Instead, the Dublin-born actor makes him appear like more of a “heavy-breathing mobster”.

However, the Los Angeles Times pointed out that it’s almost impossible to portray Trump without it looking like part of a comedy skit.

“Gleeson does an admirable job, but it’s hard to upstage POTUS in the spectacle department,” they said.

Time had similar criticisms, though they directed them more at the show’s screenwriter (Billy Ray) rather than Gleeson.

“He (Ray) reduces the wonderful Irish actor Brendan Gleeson to delivering a one-note, sketch-comedy impression of Donald Trump as a toddler, always on the verge of a tantrum,” they wrote.

Rolling Stone praised Gleeson’s ability to pick up all of Trump’s little habits.

“The twitching brows and the darting eyes, the snarling lips, the breathy delivery, the rambling self-flattery and nonsensical asides - it’s all there,” they said.

Meanwhile, Variety described Gleeson as both the best and worst aspect of ‘The Comey Rule’, describing his performance as uncanny but criticising the heavy use of make-up.

“It’s a wonder they didn’t just let Gleeson deliver his sharp take on the President while looking like Gleeson, or like a person,” they said.

In terms of his accent, the Washington Post was quick to point out Gleeson’s work with a vocal coach clearly paid off, as it was “startlingly accurate”. The New York Times said that at times it did slip, but his diction remains constant and “the best I’ve seen outside a lip-sync”.

‘The Comey Rule’ will debut on Sky Atlantic this Wednesday at 9pm.

