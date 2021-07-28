| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The appeal of the Irish on Love Island – Matt’s brogue looks set to be the ace up his sleeve

Matthew MacNabb Expand

Close

Matthew MacNabb

Matthew MacNabb

Matthew MacNabb

Maureen Coleman

Ah Love Island – that hotbed of political contention and sectarian division. Who knew?

Just when you thought it was safe to switch on for some crackin’ on with the arrival of the latest batch of beefcakes and beauties, the issue of ownership reared its ugly head.

Within moments of Downpatrick’s Matthew MacNabb introducing himself to the viewers and the lovely ladies in the Love Island villa, the arguments had started over who could lay claim to the strapping, 26-year-old.

Related topics

More On Love Island

Most Watched

Privacy