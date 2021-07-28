The appeal of the Irish on Love Island – Matt’s brogue looks set to be the ace up his sleeve

Ah Love Island – that hotbed of political contention and sectarian division. Who knew?

Just when you thought it was safe to switch on for some crackin’ on with the arrival of the latest batch of beefcakes and beauties, the issue of ownership reared its ugly head.

Within moments of Downpatrick’s Matthew MacNabb introducing himself to the viewers and the lovely ladies in the Love Island villa, the arguments had started over who could lay claim to the strapping, 26-year-old.

“It’s fair to say...Irish accents are popular!”, tweeted host Laura Whitmore, who is, of course, Irish.

It was an innocuous observation, referencing not just the Down man but Dubliners Salma Naran and Kaila Troy, who were dropped into Casa Amor to attempt to tempt the original lads away from their lasses.

An innocuous comment, that is, anywhere else but Northern Ireland and it prompted the all-too predictable petty squabbling over the fella’s nationality. “He’s Northern Irish’, ‘No, he’s Irish’, ‘No he’s Northern Irish’, ‘No, he’s Irish’...... ‘But he introduced himself as Northern Irish’....’Yes, but then he introduced himself as Irish’.....Praise the Lord, he is from Downpatrick and not Derry/Londonderry/Doire/Stroke City/Maiden City.

Now if the ladies in the villa fancy feuding over the 6ft 6 strategic marketing consultant, well, that’s another matter entirely.

And first signs are looking good. When he told them where he was from, the giggling girls declared ‘We love an Irish!’ and fan favourite Kaz Kamwi has already expressed an interest in our Matt.

For the uninitiated, Casa Amor is the stage of the reality television show when a massive sexy-shaped spanner is thrown in the works.

The original Love Islanders are separated for a few days – the boys are whisked away to a second villa to meet six new bombshells, while a sextet of new lads are brought in for the girls back at the first villa.

This is the stage when loyalties are tested, egos battered and bruised and love rats exposed.

It’s also the part of the programme that viewers most love to watch as they wait for the dramatic explosions to take place.

So far, Matthew appears too laid-back to be at the heart of any melodrama, but while he said he doesn’t want to stand on anyone’s toes, he also pointed out that he has very big feet.

He’s also all about the ‘connections’ and we’re not talking strategic marketing consultancy here.

When asked by Chloe Burrows how long he’d been single, Matthew told her he had been on his own for two years, after a serious three-year relationship had ended.

“I’ve just been connecting with different people,” he explained.

I guess that’s one way of putting it. But he is honest like that, he went on, and he will be honest with any woman that he gets with.

Even if he happens to be ‘connecting’ with someone else at the time. Those marketing consultants love a good bit of networking.

Matthew is also proving popular with the viewers, with dozens taking to Twitter on Monday night to express their approval and admiration.

“I wouldn’t mind recoupling with Matthew you know,” posted one fan, while another said: “Think I might have to make my way into the villa and Mac*Nabb* Matthew from the girls for myself.”

Others weren’t sure if it was his dark looks or his accent that made him attractive.

One wrote: “Is he the hottest in there or does he just have an Irish accent?”. Another fan was quick to point out that being Irish was a massive advantage.

“The screams after Matt said ‘Ireland’, literally send in a man with an Irish accent and they need no personality,” she posted.

I’m not sure that’s how it works but it’s good to know the strength of our pulling power.

The last time a trio of Irish folk jetted off to Majorca to take part in the show was in 2019 when one, Greg O’Shea, won alongside Newcastle lass Amber Gill.

But it was Longford’s Maura Higgins, with her infamous ‘fanny flutters’, who stole the series.

Since then, her modelling career has gone from strength to strength and a television presenting career has taken off, too.

Not only that, but she’s bagged herself the gorgeous Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice as a boyfriend. That’s a win in anyone’s book.

If Matthew manages to ‘connect’ fairly quickly in this series, I could see him going all the way, so to speak.

He’s got that cool, confident vibe of someone who has travelled (he lived in different parts of the States), is handsome and has height on his side.

But it’s that (Northern) Irish brogue that looks set to be the ace up his sleeve when it comes to seduction.

That and his big feet.