The Agreement review: how a cold blooded double murder sparked the quest for peace in Northern Ireland

Three of the Good Friday Agreement’s architects, Bertie Ahern, George Mitchell and Tony Blair feature in the documentary

All history tends to be neatly recorded as a series of turning points, whether positive or negative.

The one that stands out in the opening episode of Trevor Birney’s excellent two-part documentary The Agreement (RTÉ One, Monday & Tuesday), which marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, doesn’t involve politicians.

It concerns two friends whose relationship transcended politics or religious sectarianism. Philip Allen, a Protestant, and Damien Trainor, a Catholic, had been lifelong best mates in the Armagh village of Poyntzpass.

On March 3, 1998, they were having a drink of orange juice in their local, the Railway Bar. Damien was to be the best man at Philip’s wedding.

Gunmen from the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) came into the pub, ordered the two young men to lie on the floor and shot them dead in cold blood. The murderers apparently believed only Catholics drank there.

The senseless slaughter of two innocent young men made news internationally, causing widespread revulsion. At home, it had a galvanising effect on the key figures engaged in fragile negotiations to establish a lasting peace in Northern Ireland, which — not for the first or last time — were teetering on the brink of collapse.

In news footage that went around the world, DUP leader David Trimble and SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon were shown walking through the village together and comforting the grieving families of both victims.

It was a powerful symbolic image and one that signified an extraordinary sense of unity and purpose in both leaders.

David Kerr, at the time the Ulster Unionist Party’s (UPP) communications director, believes the twin atrocity had a deep effect on Trimble and Mallon, changing them “spiritually” and “ideologically”. They were determined not to let what might be the last opportunity to bring peace just slip away.

“They were going to work as hard as they could to get some kind of a political breakthrough to stop these sorts of things happening,” Kerr said, “because we just lived with this all our lives. We’d lived with this for years and years. It had to stop.”

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan became emotional remembering all this. “Even though we were still in disagreement about different things or whatever, there was a determination there that we couldn’t just let these talks drift into failure,” he said.

Unfortunately, Trimble — who showed extraordinary strength in getting on with the job in the face of vicious criticism, often from within his own party — and Mallon are both dead, as are other key individuals, including John Hume, Martin McGuinness, Ian Paisley and the remarkable Mo Mowlam, whose informal and engaging manner melted barriers.

But Birney’s documentary, unobtrusively presented and narrated by Miriam O’Callaghan, has access to the other big players, including Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, Gerry Adams, Jeffrey Donaldson and former United States Envoy for Northern Ireland George Mitchell, who chaired the lengthy and often fraught negotiations.

“I’d really never encountered anything like this,” said Mitchell, recalling how 18 months of talks coloured on all sides by distrust, suspicion and in some cases naked hostility had led nowhere.

One obstacle to progress had been Britain’s Conservative government. But once Labour swept to power in 1997 and Blair replaced John Major as prime minister, everything changed. Sinn Féin negotiator Gerry Kelly likened it to a switch being flicked.

Blair, said his former secretary of state Jonathan Powell, was a pragmatist, and he found another one in the newly-elected Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Ahern recalled that he and Blair had agreed “that if we were both elected, we’d give this a real shot”.

“Bertie was crucial,” said Powell. Monica Williams, then co-leader of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition party, added: “Bertie Ahern did most of the heavy lifting.”

The talks went right down to the wire before the Agreement was signed, and there would be more bumps and bends to be negotiated before peace would be copper-fastened.

Those are covered in the second part of this absorbing documentary.