The 2 Johnnies: ‘Hundreds of thousands of people’ had no issue with controversial bumper car sticker slogans

The 2 Johnnies have said they understand why people were upset over controversial bumper car stickers slogans they read out on their podcast, but that “hundreds of thousands” of listeners had no problem with them.

In February of this year, the duo – Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon and Johnny ‘B’ O’Brien, were temporarily taken off air on RTÉ 2FM three days after their new show Drive It began.

It came after the Irish Independent reported that the Tipperary podcast hosts were being condemned for a promotional video for their new radio show that contained “virulently sexist” material.

Appearing on last night’s The Late Late Show, The 2 Johnnies said they will do better in the future, but said thousands of their listeners had no issue with the material that was being called sexist.

Johnny B told the host Ryan Tubridy: "They said to us before we started on 2FM, ‘lads if you’re not getting up to trouble every week you’re doing something wrong’ and three days later and we are off air, so that’s not exactly what they had in mind.

"On our podcast, people were sending in car stickers and we were reading some of them out and having a laugh and saying these are ridiculous and a video went out of an edit it of it and we weren't happy with it and as soon as we saw it we took it down and we thought that was the end of it.

“Hundreds of thousands of people heard the podcast and had no problem with it.

“But something goes on Twitter, people go bananas about it and no one wanted to have a conversation.”

Johnny Smacks added: “It was a strange one because I was lying in bed in a hotel and I switched on the TV and I looked at the front page of the newspaper and the war in Ukraine had just kicked off and we were on the front page.”

The podcaster added that he didn’t think it was fair that once they apologised, that the controversy continued, saying: “If your dog shat in my garden and you cleaned it up, I wouldn’t be coming after you.

“We took it down, we apologised, we said we were going to do better and we have.”

