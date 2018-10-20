That's nice: 'Mrs Brown' banks €1.3m

The runaway success of Brendan O'Carroll 's foul-mouthed mammy Agnes Brown resulted in the TV star and his wife Jennifer Gibney sharing a windfall of €1.3m last year.

The payout by Boc-Pix Ltd brings to €4.2m the amount the couple has received in dividends from O'Carroll firms over a three-year period. New accounts show the two shared a dividend of €1.3m from Boc-Pix in the 12 months to the end of August 2017.

This followed the two sharing payments of €865,760 in 2016 from their Mrs Brown Boys Ltd, which followed one of €2.04m in 2015. Boc Pix Ltd's cash pile more than halved in 2017, from €1.79m to €843,718.

Accounts for O'Carroll's UK firm, BOC Productions Ltd, show accumulated profits rose to £94,554 while its cash-pile totalled £157,500.

The Dubliner's career is continuing on an upward trajectory with his new BBC One quiz show 'For Facts Sake', which started this week.

