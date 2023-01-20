That ‘90s Show review: Lame jokes and canned laughter in crappy sequel to an unfunny series

When it comes to US television, we don’t realise how exceptionally lucky we are in this part of the world.

In fact, it’s possible we might even be more than a little bit spoiled at this stage, without fully appreciating it. In retrospect, we’ve always had it pretty good.

Complain as much as you want, but even back in the pre-satellite, pre-streaming days when we just had RTÉ One and 2, BBC1 and 2, ITV and Channel 4, we tended to get the very best dramas and comedies coming out of America, without having to endure much of the formulaic dross that still makes up the bulk of network TV over there.

And things have only got better in recent years with the advent of channels like Sky Atlantic, which has an exclusive deal with HBO, and PBS America, which showcases the kind of superb documentaries that used to turn up only very occasionally on an Irish or British channel.

Notwithstanding all the quality televisions sloshing around these days, there’ll always be an (un)healthy appetite for all-American crap.

There’ll always be plenty of people happy to watch the insufferable Grey’s Anatomy — which at this point has been running longer than the series it tried to copy, ER — or the nauseatingly reactionary ‘copaganda’ show Blue Bloods, with big, boring Tom Selleck and his big, boring moustache.

Seemingly mindful of this demographic, the subscriber-leaking Netflix has embarked on a lone crusade to resuscitate a number of American series that would probably have been better left to rest in peace.

The news that it was reviving Arrested Development delighted fans of the original. . . until they actually saw the revival.

The irritating Gilmore Girls was brought back to life in the form of four feature-length episodes to satisfy the original audience, who’d felt let down by the original final season, only to leave them feeling even more annoyed.

Full House, a mediocre 1990s sitcom that was inexplicably popular in the US but made little impact anywhere else, was given a sequel, imaginatively titled Fuller House. I made it through 10 minutes of the first episode before giving up (it was either give up or throw up).

And now comes That ‘90s Show (Netflix), a sequel to That ‘70s Show, the sitcom about a group of teenagers in Wisconsin who spent most of their time hanging out in the basement of one of them.

It ran for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006, but was never as big a thing here or in the UK as it was in the US.

This is probably why ITV thought doing a Luton-set remake called Days Like These would be a good idea. It wasn’t. They’d clearly learned nothing from Brighton Belles, a disastrous British version of The Golden Girls that sank like a stone. That’s the thing about American comedy: not all of it travels well. That ‘70s Show was stuffed with pop culture references and dope-related gags (although nobody was ever seen actually smoking a joint), and affected to tackle serious subjects in a semi-serious way.

But it was still coy, formulaic and, crucially, not especially funny. What had a particular type of American viewer howling their head off, wouldn’t make the rest of us crack a smile.

Video of the Day

The same is true of That ‘90s Show. It’s filmed the old-fashioned way, in front of a live audience — although the reaction to the lamest of jokes is so thunderously loud, the studio laughter seems to have been enhanced with the canned variety. I’m nearly sure I heard the hiss of a ring-pull at one point.

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman, parents of nerdy Eric Forman (Topher Grace) in the original, are back. This time, they find themselves in charge of Eric’s teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), who pleads with her dad to let her spend the summer with them.

Grace and his original co-stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon all feature in the first episode. They’re billed as guest stars, however, there purely to set up what’s effectively a rerun of the original series, with Leia finding a new gang of friends similar to what her dad’s were at that age.

Please, Netflix, do not resuscitate any other crappy old US comedies. I don’t think I could bear having to review ‘Married. . . with Grandchildren’.