TG4 presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc: ‘I prioritised how I looked over almost everything else’
Tackling negative body image for a new documentary forced the broadcaster to interrogate her own relationship with her appearance. Here, the Gaeilgeoir — who made headlines in 2021 with her decision to grow out her body hair — talks about her restrictive eating as a teenager, the lure of Botox and why social media is not to blame for our obsession with how we look
Lauren Murphy
Síomha Ní Ruairc grimaces politely: she knows what’s coming. I’ve just told her that when I googled her name, a rather unusual fact came up as one of the top hits. “The body-hair thing,” she says, smiling. It’s a little strange to know someone’s preference on shaving their armpits before you’ve even shaken their hand, but such is the way of the modern world.