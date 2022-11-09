| 11.1°C Dublin

Tell-alls, tantrums and tiaras: How The Crown tackles the royals’ messiest period

Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in 'The Crown'. Photo: Keith Bernstein Expand
Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown'. Photo: Alex Bailey Expand
Windsor Castle fire is depicted in 'The Crown'. Photo: Keith Bernstein Expand
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Photo: Keith Bernstein Expand
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana from 'The Crown'. Photo: Keith Bernstein Expand
Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir on BBC Expand

Donal Lynch Twitter

There is, Imelda Staunton crisply observes as I speak to her on Zoom, “a great comfort” in The Crown, and how it “puts history in context” and helps us to “understand the past”. And it’s hard to disagree with the show’s new Queen.

At a moment of spectacular upheaval in British public life – two monarchs, three prime ministers and four chancellors in the space of just a few months – the latest season is a consoling reminder that one day the mad and bad antics of late 2022 will make for great period drama.

