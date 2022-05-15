Television reviews: Maeve Binchy tribute reminded us that normal people are always the most compelling

Maeve Binchy – The Magic of the Ordinary RTÉ One, Monday, 9.35pm

Great Lighthouses of Ireland

RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm

Ardal O’Hanlon: Tomb Raider

BBC One, Monday, 10.35pm

The Games

UTV, nightly, 9pm

Is it really only 10 years since Maeve Binchy, author of Circle of Friends, died ? It feels longer. The Magic of the Ordinary was a charming profile of a woman with little time for institutions and all the time in the world for the people she immortalised in her work – both fictional and journalistic.

In this age of social media, it’s certainly good to know that you could get in just as much trouble back then by upsetting readers. “You are a catty bitch,” went one letter after she dared to suggest the royals looked a bit miserable at Princess Anne’s wedding (they did too, as footage showed).

In the company of her husband, children’s author Gordon Snell, the programme ran briskly through Binchy’s life – remembering her meteoric success as a novelist (17 novels written, with 43 million copies sold); through her struggles with debilitating arthritis and heart disease; to a discussion of her place in the Irish writing landscape and her legacy.

There was, arguably, something slightly defensive when insisting Binchy’s works were “more” than chick-lit. That approach, ironically, tends to dismiss popular writing for women as if it was something you wouldn’t want to be associated with. One can take her seriously without downplaying the work of other writers.

That microscopic quibble aside, producer/director Máire Kearney created a very special tribute to a “wonderful woman”, as Maeve’s friend Olivia O’Leary described her, who “lay lightly on the world and on all of us”.

And Snell’s white cat, which insisted on being in practically every shot, was simply beautiful. A feline star is born. That cat deserves its own show.

Years ago I sent something that I’d written to an acquaintance and asked them what they thought. Their reply began: “Here’s what you should have written instead…”

I hesitate to do the same when talking about Great Lighthouses of Ireland. Shows should be judged on their own merits, rather than what I’d like them to be.

As such, this new series ticked plenty of boxes, as it told the fascinating story of how the Fastnet Lighthouse off the coast of Cork was constructed to withstand the sea; and of the terrible storm during the Fastnet Race in 1979 which took the lives of 19 people.

What I really wanted, though, was more of the personal stories of the lighthouse keepers who made these places their home.

There was a little bit of that, as two former keepers recalled the cramped conditions in some lighthouses, where the bedrooms were scarcely wider than the bunk itself, and where young men had to spend prolonged periods with men in their 50s with whom they had little in common, with not even a TV to pass the long hours. But I wanted more.

Alternatively, I would happily have spent the hour just watching the stunning drone footage of lighthouses which bookended the programme, from St John’s Point in Co Down to Loop Head in Clare and Little Samphire in Co Kerry. That was all the work of director of photography Billy Keady.

Those behind the camera don’t get nearly enough credit for their work, because it’s the pictures I’ll be eagerly tuning in for again.

Ardal O’Hanlon: Tomb Raider was a very different prospect, though the title was perhaps deceptive. The original Tomb Raider is a fast and frenetic video game.

O’Hanlon is the exact opposite in style, being more inclined to gentle, amused detachment.

Here he was on the trail of a 1930s archaeological dig which sought, in the wake of partition, to trace the island’s earliest inhabitants. It was, as he put it, “not a quest for gold or treasure” but for “who we actually are”.

Sort of like Who Do You Think You Are? but with shovels.

It made for an amiable hour’s viewing, with a subtle warning woven through about the “dangerous game” of using spurious archaeology to make claims about racial purity. The Irish, it turned out, are mongrels, with bits and pieces of genetics taken from everywhere, from Russia to Africa and all points in between.

The show’s conclusion was that Irishness belongs to anyone who makes Ireland their home, which is more politics than genealogy, but was meant well.

The great thing about Ardal O’Hanlon is that he doesn’t hog the limelight, as so many comedians or actors are inclined to do when invited, as they increasingly are, to present popular documentaries in this vein.

He’s genuinely interested in what other people have to say and is content to take a back seat while they get on with saying it.

My main regret was that he didn’t do it in character as his most famous creation, because he does share that Craggy Island resident’s innocent wonder at the world around. Father Dougal: Tomb Raider sounds awesome.

Finally, there was The Games, a new series in which This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff gaze on as a dozen Z-list celebrities compete in various sporting challenges on land and water for no obvious reason other than to be on TV.

“Let’s slalom!” yelled Fred at one point, a dead look in his eyes.

“Let’s not,” I was tempted to shout back at the screen.

I genuinely didn’t know who any of them were, apart from that one who used to do Strictly.

The Games isn’t the worst thing on TV, but it’s not in the top 98.7pc either. Still, everyone has to make a living, right? Even if on cheap It’s a Knockout knock-offs.