Taking Sides review: Michael Portillo’s Civil War secrets are sometimes startling, occasionally downright bizarre but mostly underwhelming

TAKING SIDES: Three out of Five stars

Michael Portillo unearths some new information but not nearly enough of it in his latest RTÉ documentary on the Civil War

A little bit of Michael Portillo goes a long way, especially if he’s travelling by train.

The former Conservative Party politician, who served in the cabinets of prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and her successor John Major, has to date made 13 series of Great British Railway Journeysfor the BBC, as well as a string of other rail-themed documentaries and series.

But as Portillo told a British newspaper some years ago, it’s not the trains that interest him the most, it’s the history — his subject at university — through which they chugged.

In recent years, Portillo found a fresh television track to follow in a trio of documentaries for RTÉ, looking at Ireland’s revolutionary history from the point of view of a Briton.

1916 Rising: The Enemy Fileswas followed by Hawks and Doves,dealing with the War of Independence, and then the self-explanatory Partition 1921,which notably featured a polite but rather strained first meeting between Portillo and former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

The tension was understandable. Portillo was in Brighton in 1984 the night the IRA set off a bomb in the Grand Hotel, the venue of that year’s Conservative Party conference — although he was staying at a different hotel.

While the primary target of the bomb, Thatcher, narrowly avoided the blast and was left shaken but unharmed, five people were killed, including Sir Anthony Berry MP, and 31 others were injured, in some cases to a life-changing degree.

It was Berry’s seat that Portillo stood for and won in the Enfield Southgate by-election two months after the bombing.

While the sight of a former Tory MP and secretary of state for defence fronting Irish history documentaries on the national broadcaster held a certain novelty value for a while, Portillo’s latest offering, Taking Sides: Britain and the Civil War (RTÉ One, Wednesday), suggests this particular journey had reached the end of the line and is looping back on itself.

Coming just a week after the superior two-parter The Silent Civil War, the whole of Taking Sides, which sets out to detail how Britain “intervened decisively”, including furnishing the pro-Treaty forces with arms and ammunition to ensure they would win, is rather less than the sum of its parts.

That said, some of those parts, freshly drawn from secret military reports, British cabinet memos, diaries and private letters, are fascinating, as well as often startling and occasionally downright bizarre.

Irish revolutionary Michael Collins

Winston Churchill, revered in Britain as the greatest of all wartime leaders and reviled by many in Ireland for unleashing the Black and Tans on the country, predicted the Civil War, says Portillo.

Churchill considered the Irish to have “a genius for conspiracy rather than government”. His opinion of Michael Collins, who’d entered “a Faustian pact” with the old foe, shifted. At first, he considered him nothing but a murderer. He later regarded him as a fellow “man of action”, but during the Treaty negotiations as someone who couldn’t be trusted.

It was amusing to learn that Collins and the other delegates at the Treaty talks happily mingled with the cream of London high society, which included the artists Sir John and Lady Lavery (Hazel).

In a letter, Lavery recalled how Collins arrived to have his portrait painted and insisted on holding tightly on to his overcoat at all times. When Lavery asked why, he was told there was a gun in one of the pockets.

Portillo suggested the role of the Laverys — who were close friends of Churchill and reportedly passed on to him a valedictory letter from Collins thanking him for all he’d done — in keeping the Treaty talks rolling has been undervalued by historians.

The documentary contained two truly shocking revelations. At one point, Churchill, at his most gung-ho, proposed painting some RAF planes in Irish colours and having them drop bombs on Dublin city centre on behalf of the Provisional Government.

It was rejected as too extreme. No less extreme, however, was Collins’s short-lived idea of using gas grenades, like the ones used in the First World War trenches, to clear out the rebels occupying the Four Courts.

Overall, though, Taking Sides offered relatively slim pickings for viewers suffering centenary exhaustion.​