Tadhg Murphy doesn’t remember a great deal about Sally Rooney’s phenomenally successful series Normal People when it aired. In fact, he doesn’t remember much about 2020 at all.

With good reason: the Dublin-born actor and his partner, writer and director Anna Sheils-McNamee, had a baby son, Rian, to look after.

“I wasn’t sleeping much. I remember Normal People coming on and I remember it being a relaxing thing to watch,” he says.

The 43-year-old appears in the hugely anticipated follow-up series to Normal People, Conversations with Friends. The same creative team is behind this series, including director Lenny Abrahamson.

The story centres on two Trinity College Dublin students and former lovers, Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who become entangled in the marriage of famous author Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and “pathologically passive” actor Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Murphy plays Derek, one of Melissa and Nick’s bohemian middle-class friends who, with his wife Evelyn (Sallay Matu Garnett), joins the four when they travel to Croatia on holiday.

Rooney has rightly been called the voice of her generation for her insightful depiction of twentysomethings. However, according to some of the actors in this series, it would seem her depiction of thirtysomethings isn’t as rounded.

Kirke (37), told the Daily Telegraph last month: “As I was finally reading the book, I was thinking, ‘This is marriage written from the perspective of a 22-year-old’. I don’t think that’s good or bad. Her writing is beautiful but there were moments when I struggled to make something work.”

Murphy seems to share that sentiment. “I remember thinking that the sort of older characters were a little bit thin,” he says.

“I said that to Lenny in [our first] meeting because it was a concern, obviously. He said that’s why he wanted to cast me because he felt I was characterful and would add a little bit more to Derek.”

He is certainly characterful. He speaks to me via Zoom from his home in Sutton, his long hair piled messily into a top knot. He is unapologetically honest and direct.

Despite his initial reservations about the older characters, filming the series sounds like a joy; three weeks spent in the ancient city of Hvar overlooking the Adriatic.

He describes Alwyn as “an angel man” and former Girls actress Kirke as “the best craic on earth”. He knows saying everything was hunky-dory on set may seem a little, well, boring.

“I know, it’s so f**king boring… I wish I could say there was a person who was a real pain in the hole, but if there was any person like that it was probably me.”

Normal People had a Midas touch; everyone and everything that appeared on screen became a phenomenon. Connell’s gold chain, for example, racked up 150,000 followers on Instagram and was even described as “being on course to win a Bafta of its own”.

It must have been somewhat intimidating signing up to Conversations with Friends given that it may well follow the same trajectory.

Good hands

“Not at all… You feel like you are in good hands,” Murphy says. “I am sort of past giving a f*** what people think about how a show goes. Anything I think is going to do really well never does, and anything I think is absolute sh**e does so f***ing well.”

I ask for examples and he bursts out laughing saying it’s probably best not to get into specifics. Probably.

Normal People resonated with viewers when it aired; for some it brought back memories of their own formative years. For others, who were meant to be living the college life but found themselves isolated in successive lockdowns, it came to represent something more.

Murphy is a keen kite surfer and has talked to some of the twenty-somethings “out on the water” about Rooney’s book and the series.

“They felt it was speaking directly to their experience,” he says. “It was sort of like true romance for them, and it really connected because they were so f***ing lonely during the pandemic. It was almost like a social life they could fantasise about and connect with.”

Murphy began acting when he was in secondary school after one of his teachers, Toirleac O’Brien, spotted his potential. He got involved in school productions and went on to study drama in Trinity College’s Samuel Beckett Centre.

He was touted as ‘one to watch’ when he graduated and has performed on stage at the Gate, the Abbey, the Royal Court and the Young Vic. He also starred in TV shows such as Vikings and The Clinic, and films including Boy Eats Girls and Alexander. In the last few years, his workload has increased dramatically. He was in Sky series Brassic, Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man and is currently shooting a horror film by Damien McCarthy in West Cork.

He also played Eiríkr Blaze Eye in bloodbath film The Northman (“That was a tough job — I was in the forest in the middle of the night in my ninnies, dancing with men”) and will star opposite Emily Blunt in forthcoming BBC western The English.

Under pressure

“Someone told me that when you have a child, that child is born with a piece of bread under their arm,” he says. “So I was broke and had no job. And Rian came along and it has been non-stop… I guess because you have got to pay your rent, and you are under pressure,” he says.

There is pressure to pay the rent, he adds, but he hasn’t taken every job that has come his way.

“I really care about my work, and I really care about the people that I work with, but I started saying no to things that I wouldn’t have ordinarily said no to… My time is much more precious to me now.”

Murphy’s career also pivoted when he stopped trying to conceal his partial blindness.

At 13, his right eye was badly damaged in a bow-and-arrow fight. He spent a month in hospital and eventually lost an eye.

For years he tried to mask this, wearing a prosthetic that perfectly matched his seeing eye.

“I was subconsciously hiding my eye the whole time, covering it with my hair,” he says.

But when he met his partner Anna, she asked what he was hiding from, and his attitude started to shift. On the TV series Black Sails he was fitted with a slightly paler prosthesis, as the character was blind. After the shoot he decided to keep wearing it; it made him feel like he was being more authentic: “I am like ‘this is who I am’.”

Losing an eye at such a young age sounds like a potentially devastating ordeal, but, as a child, he was unfazed.

“You would assume it was traumatic but it wasn’t because you get so much f***ing attention,” he says. “And I had so much craic over the years with it. I always thought of it as a strength.”

It was only years later that he had come to realise the trauma and hurt it caused him and his family. He was finally forced to face that hurt when his son was born.

“I guess that’s what happens. You can’t hide from yourself any more if you are lucky enough to be in love with your child,” he says. “You want to be honest and truthful with them, and how can you do that when you are in denial about something yourself?”

‘Conversations with Friends’ is on RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm