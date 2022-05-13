| 11.5°C Dublin

Tadhg Murphy on why he was chosen for ‘Conversations with Friends’, how he lost his eye and what changed with parenthood

The actor on his concerns over his part in the new Sally Rooney series Conversations with Friends and coming to terms with the trauma of losing an eye

Dublin-born actor Tadhg Murphy. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Dublin-born actor Tadhg Murphy. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Tadhg Murphy doesn’t remember a great deal about Sally Rooney’s phenomenally successful series Normal People when it aired. In fact, he doesn’t remember much about 2020 at all.

With good reason: the Dublin-born actor and his partner, writer and director Anna Sheils-McNamee, had a baby son, Rian, to look after.

