Switching off as a TV critic: no longer will I have to endure Amy Huberman’s comedy attempts or find new negative words to describe the Rose of Tralee

Twenty-five years ago, when I began writing a weekly television review for this newspaper, the must-see drama was This Life and the must-see sitcom in those early years was The Royle Family, both BBC productions.

They were certainly a lot more riveting than Glenroe, which was still staggering along more than a decade after its inception on RTÉ 1, and a million times more amusing than a dire home-grown sitcom called Upwardly Mobile on the same channel.

Bear in mind that this was also the era in which genuine Irish comedic talent, studiously ignored by RTÉ, was making its presence felt across the water: notably Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Pauline McLynn and Frank Kelly in Father Ted, but also Dylan Moran, Graham Norton, Seán Hughes and others.

Not that I recognised, much less appreciated, the genius of Father Ted when it made its debut on Channel 4 in 1995. By the time of the show’s final series in 1998, I was noting that it had become “rather limp” and that its makers “should have quit while they were ahead”.

That wasn’t quite on the level of the record company boss turning down The Beatles as “just another guitar band”, but it serves as a warning about the dangers inherent in making premature judgments, as I did again later that year when I dismissed Graham Norton’s first television bid for fame as “so relentlessly unfunny that it’s migraine-inducing”.

As against that, I often overrated things. Indeed, when The Royle Family first aired, I thought it the bee’s knees and I marvelled at how Caroline Aherne had created such an innovative comedy simply by plonking a squabbling family in front of their TV set. That initial excitement has long passed and the show now comes across as so dated (how bizarrely passé, a family watching TV together!) as to be almost unwatchable.

For the rest, Inspector Morse was still trundling along its interminable way, as was Ballykissangel, but there were also signs that interesting things might just be happening. There was The Larry Sanders Show, with its blend of real celebrities and a fictional television studio. Frank and foul-mouthed, this was a bracing subversion of previous comedy norms and it introduced the hitherto unknown cable service HBO to a wide audience.

Even more significantly, HBO then came up with The Sopranos (1999), which had seemed (in advance synopsis anyway) to be merely a mishmash of GoodFellas and that underpowered Robert De Niro mob comedy Analyse This. It turned out to be a complete game-changer, not just in its in-your-face ferocity but also in its novelistic format — a complex, sprawling epic with a large cast of characters and multiple storylines. So began a golden age of television drama — not just from the US, which then brought us Six Feet Under (2001), The Wire (2002) and Breaking Bad (2008), but also Spiral (2005) from France, Wallander (2005) from Sweden and The Killing (2007) from Denmark. Even RTÉ, in a rare burst of creativity, came up with the quite good Bachelors Walk (2001), though since then it has never managed to replicate that modest success.

An even bigger game-changer came with the arrival of Netflix. What had started out in the late 1990s in California (where else?) as an online video store began generating its own dramas, and so ubiquitous has it now become it’s startling to realise that the first of these, House of Cards (2013) starring Kevin Spacey, was less than eight years ago.

After that, Netflix quickly became the go-to streaming service for anyone in search of drama, with such notable successes as Better Call Saul (2015), Ozark (2017), Call My Agent, Unbelievable and, in these Covid times, The Queen’s Gambit.

Not to be outdone, the BBC conjured up Line of Duty in 2012, with the latest season now eagerly awaited, while other outstanding BBC series have included Happy Valley, A Very English Scandal and The Trial of Christine Keeler, along with a rake of the costume dramas for which it has always been renowned — though we shouldn’t forget ITV’s smash hit, Downton Abbey, which began in 2010 and ran for six seasons.

Meanwhile, RTÉ couldn’t come up with a decent drama if it tried, and it tried all too often. It also gave up any commitment to arts and culture. When I began my television column in the mid-1990s, arts programmes, if not plentiful, were at least a regular feature of the national broadcaster’s schedules and there was a strikingly good strand of profiles called Arts Lives. In the last two decades, most of its arts programming has been celebrity-driven, as in Bob Geldof on Yeats. What next? Jedward on Heaney?

There has been consistently excellent sports coverage (sport has always been RTÉ’s forte), but treatment of current affairs was decidedly hit-and-miss, culminating in the 2011 catastrophe when a Prime Time Investigates special on missionary priests libelled Fr Kevin Reynolds.

The programme was ominously titled ‘Mission to Prey’ and I recall watching in astonishment as a reporter doorstepped Fr Reynolds outside a Galway church and accused him, on camera and without any evidence, of the sexual abuse of a young woman during his time in Kenya.

Amazingly, this programme was deemed fit for screening, not just by its makers but also by their superiors in current affairs. It was as if, with all the clerical abuse scandals that had been revealed over the years, it had become open season on the clergy, who were considered fair game for accusations, no matter how unfounded, and this was entirely unfounded.

If so, it was a very costly exercise for RTÉ, not only in legal fees and damages but also in terms of its reputation, with current affairs coverage becoming immediately more cautious and constrained. But there was no constraining RTÉ’s thirst for trivia, manifest in vacuous reality shows and in its determination to turn its own broadcasters and a few favoured outsiders into a cut-price (though handsomely rewarded) celebrity clique.

And so it was because of this and other reasons, and in conjunction with an extended spell in hospital, that I decided to call it a day on my career as a television critic. I did so with some regret — the end of an era and all that — but also with a sense of relief.

No more would I have to endure Dermot Bannon’s preening antics, Amy Huberman’s clueless attempts at comedy or, God help us, the Rose of Tralee, or to try and find new words to describe my negative reactions to them.

Yes, I’ll have a hankering to write about the upcoming seasons of Better Call Saul and Line of Duty or to vent my spleen at some meretricious or egregious documentary, whether from RTÉ or the BBC or wherever. But I’ll somehow have to restrain myself.

John Boland’s new book of poems, ‘Near and There’, will be published next week