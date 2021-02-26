| 8.1°C Dublin

Switching off as a TV critic: no longer will I have to endure Amy Huberman’s comedy attempts or find new negative words to describe the Rose of Tralee

John Boland

The Review critic bids a not entirely regretful farewell to his TV column and recalls the highlights and low points of the past two-and-a-half decades

John Boland had said that the makers of Father Ted &ldquo;should have quit while they were ahead&rdquo; Expand

Twenty-five years ago, when I began writing a weekly television review for this newspaper, the must-see drama was This Life and the must-see sitcom in those early years was The Royle Family, both BBC productions.

They were certainly a lot more riveting than Glenroe, which was still staggering along more than a decade after its inception on RTÉ 1, and a million times more amusing than a dire home-grown sitcom called Upwardly Mobile on the same channel.

Bear in mind that this was also the era in which genuine Irish comedic talent, studiously ignored by RTÉ, was making its presence felt across the water: notably Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Pauline McLynn and Frank Kelly in Father Ted, but also Dylan Moran, Graham Norton, Seán Hughes and others.

