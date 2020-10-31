Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick says he's 'a very lucky man' after he fell down stairs and broke his neck

Paws for thought: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick with two of his patients

Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has said he is a “very lucky man” after revealing he broke his neck after falling headfirst down a flight of stairs and into a wall.

The celebrity veterinarian said he attributes the fall to always being busy and that it’s taught him to slow down and be grateful for every moment that life brings.

Appearing on RTÉ's The Late Late Show, the TV star spoke to Ryan Tubridy about his fall and joked that he got to test-run “lockdown” before the rest of the country did.

“I’m alright, I’m lucky I know a bit about skeletons,” he joked.

“When I broke my own neck from falling down the stairs into a wall I knew straight away it was broken which was difficult because I could hear it crack,” he added.

“And then you’re the worst possible patient when you’re a surgeon so fortunately for me I haven’t yet needed surgery, so please god it’ll be okay at the end of the day but we’ll see.

"God bless the poor surgeon that has to operate on me can, can you imagine.”

He then went on to explain exactly how he fell down the stairs and broke his neck, attributing it to his busy lifestyle.

“Yeah it was in the middle of the night and I was asleep and I fell down walking, that's what I do, I’m busy day and night as you know Ryan,” he said.

“I was busy going to do something in the middle of the night and fell down the stairs headfirst into a wall and you know what, it is a wake-up call.

“You think 'well I’m a really lucky man now' and you have got to be grateful for every moment in every day.

“Also, I was in lockdown before everyone else was in lockdown so I did a little practice run for you."

The Channel 4 star added: “I think it makes you perceive that you're not immortal.

“I mean there was a time when I was a younger vet and you would work all night and then you would bounce back after three hours of sleep and then you would be back on the saddle again.

"I think it does give you a wake-up call.”

