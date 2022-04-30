Supernatural thriller is dead in the water

Imagine waking up in the middle of a lake and realising you are dead. In The Rising (Sky Max/Now), that’s exactly what’s happened to poor Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard). Hardly ideal, and Neve — a talented motocross rider who used to have her whole life ahead of her — is just as confused as we are.

Homeward-bound, head frazzled, clothes soaking wet, Neve tries to remember what happened the night before. Something about a party; something else about a race. A local dog barks at her as she crosses a drive (spooky death clue number one), and Neve’s worrisome face says it all: she’s in trouble.

Back at home in their lovely Grand Designs-esque mansion, mum Maria (Emily Taaffe) and stepdad Daniel (Alex Lanipekun), begin to worry. Clever Daniel applies his trusty Sherlock cap and heads out into the woods where he finds Neve’s phone in the dirt. Maria tries calling Neve’s alcoholic father, Tom (Matthew McNulty), but he’s asleep in his car. Eventually, Neve makes it home and is astonished to discover that nobody can see or hear her.

She reckons it’s all one big practical joke but, after picking up a vase and smashing it on the floor, the horrible, horrifying truth takes hold. Neve no longer exists — the ‘real’ vase remains intact on the unit behind her (we’ll come back to that in a minute) — and it’s obvious to you, me and the invisible girl who can’t remember dying, that the only way forward is for Neve to investigate her own murder.

Because, as it soon transpires, that’s what we’re dealing with here: a cold-blooded murder in England’s Lake District, and — as is usually the case with these things — everyone is a suspect. Well, maybe not everyone, but there are a few dodgy characters lurking about the place, chief among them, Neve’s temperamental boyfriend, Joseph (Solly McLeod).

If any of this sounds familiar, then that’s because The Rising — a moody and manipulative thriller with a twist — takes its cue from Belgian supernatural crime drama, Beau Séjour. The original series is, in fact, an anthology, bound by a simple, single plot device: person wakes up to discover they’re dead — person then tries to find out what happened.

We’ve been at this sort of lark since Patrick Swayze freaked the bejaysus out of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost. Still, the best thing about The Rising is its premise. The worst thing about The Rising is its wishy-washy rulebook. If Neve smashes a vase and suddenly the vase returns to its original place and form, then how is she able to ride a motorbike from one point to another and back again without the bike ever returning to its original — oh God, my brain fell out.

Yeah, the laws aren’t all that clear in this thing. The wider it casts its net, too, the more it risks losing its extraordinary set-up. Writers Pete McTighe and Charlotte Wolf work hard to establish a sombre, serious tone in a gripping and occasionally disturbing opening instalment. By the time we get to episode four, however, The Rising starts to look and sound like a soggy British soap opera — Emmerdale at Halloween, perhaps. The dialogue grows flimsy and formulaic. Everyone doubles down on their mopey, sinister facial expressions. It would be doing well to ditch its high-street clothes shop soundtrack (you’ll see what I mean).

And yet, there are signs that it could improve. Neve’s troubled father is one of the few people who can communicate with her after she dies, allowing him a beyond-the-grave shot at redemption. It’s a nice idea, and The Rising has some way to go yet. Who knows? It might yet spring back to life.

Meanwhile, Home Advantage (RTÉ One) is dead on arrival. The most positive thing I can say about the new season of Jennifer Zamparelli’s quiz show is that this week, a lovely man named J went home with €5,000 in his back pocket. That’s about it.

A strained, discombobulated endeavour, Home Advantage borrows the set from Catchphrase and ideas from your least favourite family Zoom quiz and combines them for a half-hour game show that struggles to feign interest in itself.

The concept — three contestants answer questions in a studio, while their families remain at home, joining in on a big screen — is awkward and confusing. The presentation — think Pointless, minus the charm, wit, charisma, energy and spark — is diabolical. The banter (Zamperelli pokes fun whenever participants take ages to answer questions) is chronic. Everyone involved can — and should — do better.

For something a little more joyous, give Here We Go (BBC One) a shot. Tom Basden’s playful, hilarious sitcom initially appeared on our screens in 2020 as a one-off special entitled Pandemonium, about a British family’s wayward attempts to salvage their summer holiday in the middle of lockdown. Now, ‘the Jessops’ have their own series and, despite a wobbly framing device, it’s a bit of a triumph.

There is no time for introductions — all you need to know is that the Jessops are as mad as every other family, and that former Olympic archer Paul (Jim Howick) is still unemployed and has just gifted his long-suffering wife, Rachel (Katherine Parkinson), an adventure park family pass for her birthday.

The voucher is valid for six months, so it makes sense that the family — including Alison Steadman as Paul’s overbearing mum — waits until the last day to use it. Chaos ensues, and the entire thing is filmed on a camcorder by teenager Ben (Jude Collie).

Again, the narrative is about as logical as the one in Modern Family, but what matters is that writer and creator Basden (who also stars as Rachel’s annoying brother Robin) and his enthusiastic team of performers have crafted a rich, relatable sitcom that is as sweet and good-natured as it is erratic and funny. More please.