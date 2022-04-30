| 7.6°C Dublin

Supernatural thriller is dead in the water

‘The Rising’ boasts a killer premise and neat ideas – but its soapy execution lets it down. Thank goodness, then, for our new favourite sitcom

Grave matters: Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly in The Rising Expand

Grave matters: Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly in The Rising

Chris Wasser

Imagine waking up in the middle of a lake and realising you are dead. In The Rising (Sky Max/Now), that’s exactly what’s happened to poor Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard). Hardly ideal, and Neve — a talented motocross rider who used to have her whole life ahead of her — is just as confused as we are.

Homeward-bound, head frazzled, clothes soaking wet, Neve tries to remember what happened the night before. Something about a party; something else about a race. A local dog barks at her as she crosses a drive (spooky death clue number one), and Neve’s worrisome face says it all: she’s in trouble.

