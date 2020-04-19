| 7.3°C Dublin

Sun, sand, good food and naked dip on Greek paradise

Distant days: Kathryn Thomas in travelling mode and looking forward to being back on the beaches Expand

Distant days: Kathryn Thomas in travelling mode and looking forward to being back on the beaches

Niamh Horan

We're all dreaming about post-lockdown holidays to get us through the dreary days of quarantine - and Kathryn Thomas is no different.

The former No Frontiers presenter has travelled to dozens of countries and every continent sampling the world’s best holiday destinations. So where is the first destination the cultured star would want to fly to once the travel ban is lifted?

Kathryn is feeling “cautiously optimistic” and making plans for September: “I have a long love affair with Greece. I try to go back once a year, it is where I feel like I’m home. Especially a beautiful island called Skopelos.”