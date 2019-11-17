Sun is rising on Alison's TV news career as she turns 50

Only two years ago, the TV news anchor was pinned as the face of failed TV channel UTV Ireland, when it aired its final programme due to the difficultly in gaining traction with viewers in an already struggling market.

But now the journalist is fast becoming a familiar face, frequently presenting Sky News Sunrise and the station's world news service which airs to up to 100m viewers worldwide.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, she said: "It's nice, especially because I just turned 50 two weeks ago. I feel the best I have ever felt and it's great to get that kind of encouragement when there are certain companies that won't hire you beyond 30 for television."

Regularly filling in for presenters alongside Stephen Dixon and Sarah-Jane Mee, she recalls how difficult it was when the Irish news station folded.

"I put the best face on but I was crushed. How could you not be?" she recalls, and how "well meaning" people projected a sense of failure onto her. "You'd meet people in the street and you would get that head tilt 'aw what are you doing now?' Rather than a chirpy 'Hi! How are you?' It's other people who define you by your job, especially if you have been on TV.

"They are almost disappointed for you, but you can't take on their projection. If you do, it will start to niggle and you will say 'oh I am not good enough for others if I am not on telly'. Honestly, if you start letting that into your head, it would be really damaging."

When the Irish station closed in 2017, she said: "I was the one who was pictured beside it [the TV brand] so it was extremely hard for me. I ended up somehow as the face of it, so no matter what happened with UTV Ireland, I was the one that it was attached to.

"It would have been nice to have someone else to share it with," she laughs, "these things are always brilliant when they are riding high, but then it is extremely tough if they are not. But it is the business and you take the rough with the smooth, and if you are in this business, you have to be prepared for it."

She added: "I never stopped trying to get back on the treadmill and thankfully I succeeded but I diversified."

Continuing to freelance for local newspaper, the Drogheda Independent, while presenting to millions on one of the world's biggest news channels, she stresses the importance of taking on a range of roles in an ever-changing industry.

"I am a journalist, and news is news, no matter where you work. I went from the BBC to the regional paper to UTV Ireland and back to the regional paper, and it's absolutely fine by me. I think anyone who sees themselves above anything, or who is snobbish in this business which is so fickle, has to remember that you can be the flavour of the month one minute and the next you are gone."

She adds: "It's a bit of a misnomer that something like television is the be-all and end-all. For me, good quality journalism comes in many shapes and forms. The Drogheda Independent has been here for over 100 years, it has certainly lasted longer than UTV Ireland."

On the need to keep going, she says: "You don't sit around and bemoan and cry that you haven't got a job, you just get on with it and if that means I am a grafter, that's fine, I am a grafter."

While on the luxuries of working for one of the biggest news channels in the world, she says: "You have such resources at your finger tips - if something breaks in Hong Kong, or Australia, we have someone there so it is very different than when you are used to very small budgets in Ireland.

"You get to do such a huge variety of work and show off your own talents."

Ms Comyn recently went to the defence of a fellow news anchor, Nina Harrelson, when she was trolled over her weight.

The presenter was out on assignment when an elderly man called her name, and she waved to him thinking he was just being friendly. Instead, the man called out, "You look mighty big on TV!"

In response, the Irish TV star reached out to her on social media.

She wrote: "I'm sure you're able to ignore it, but it can still get to everyone at times, so thank you for calling him out."

