Succession: The perfect drama for the Trump era

There wasn't just an outpouring of breathless praise and five-star reviews for one of the most outstanding episodes of drama you will see all year, but also widespread woe that devotees now have to wait until next summer for more, especially since it cruelly left us on a killer cliffhanger

Yet Succession isn't by any stretch of the imagination a ratings hit. It remains a fairly niche concern, mainly watched by middle-class urban 30 and 40somethings. It often feels like everyone who watches it is either a journalist writing about it, a TV professional admiring it or an insufferable media type enthusiastically tweeting about it.

Its modest viewing figures are partly a reflection of the fact that it airs on two subscription channels: HBO in the US, Sky Atlantic here. Yet the chatter around Succession is so loud, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the biggest show on our screens. It definitely isn't. But it might just be the best.

Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy in Succession

So how is Succession suddenly the most acclaimed show on TV? And why did the first series largely fly under the radar, taking until midway through the second run for it to truly take off? It's all thanks to the programme makers hitting their stride, the word-of-mouth effect of social media and a dollop of talent.

When the show debuted in June 2018, there were few signs it would spawn a Succession obsession. Created by Jesse Armstrong (of Peep Show and The Thick Of It pedigree) and exec-produced by The Big Short's Adam McKay, it followed mega-rich media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he decided which of his four obnoxious offspring would inherit his business empire.

So far, so King Lear-meets-the Murdochs. Yet many found its coolly detached tone somewhat confusing. Was this a drama or comedy? Soapy family saga or savage capitalist satire? And do privileged billionaires really swear that much?

Unconvinced viewers protested that there was nobody to like or root for among the show's gallery of morally bankrupt, power-crazed characters. Why watch these obnoxious brats behaving monstrously when we could watch real-life ones do it on the news instead? Neither did it help that it arrived within a few weeks of Trust, a drama about the Getty dynasty. Anyone who decided that life was too short for two similar-sounding series and opted to watch Trust totally backed the wrong horse.

Gradually, those who stuck with Succession were sucked in. They realised they didn't necessarily have to like these venal, pampered, largely irredeemable people on-screen, they could just relish watching them tear each other apart. And why try to pigeonhole it as drama or comedy? They're not mutually exclusive, so enjoy it being the best of both - addictively gripping but also breathtakingly hilarious.

As Kieran Culkin, who plays snarky youngest son Roman Roy, says: "Somewhere around filming episode five or six, I started to think, 'You know, we actually have something here'. For some reason, I started to give a s*** about these people. Before that, I was worried it was going to be like, 'Who gives a s*** about these rich motherf*****s?'."

This sleeper hit duly emerged as HBO's breakout success of 2018, overshadowing the more heavily hyped Sharp Objects.

Read more: Succession: Setting the bar high with fantastically twisted characters

Awards recognition followed. In May, Succession won the BAFTA for Best International TV Programme. This was followed by five Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. By the time Succession returned for its second run this August, both buzz and ratings had grown considerably.

Whether it's luck, judgement or a mix of the two, Succession's subject matter has captured the zeitgeist. Critics have hailed it as the perfect drama for the Trump era, where the super-rich arrogantly wield their power and operate with impunity.

From its sweeping classical music to its jet-set locations, everything about Succession oozes prestige. Like Mad Men or The Crown, this is clever TV for people who don't normally watch TV.

