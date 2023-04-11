Succession season 4, episode 3 review: The plot grenade no one saw coming blows our expectations to pieces

SPOILER ALERT: Contains major spoilers for Succession Season 4

Brian Cox as Logan Roy and Matthew Macfadyen as his son-in-law Tom Wambsgans in the latest episode of Succession

We’ve known for a while that the end is nigh on Succession (Sky Atlantic, Monday). What nobody could have foreseen was just how nigh it was for one major character.

Three episodes in, with seven more to come before the series ends for good, creator Jesse Armstrong audaciously lobbed a grenade into the plot, blowing all our expectations to smithereens.

“Le Roi est mort, vive le Roi!” Or rather, Logan Roy est mort — as dead as the proverbial doornail. It always seemed unlikely that the mercurial media magnate, played with leonine ferocity by Brian Cox, would make it to the bitter end alive.

In fact, Armstrong’s original plan was to kill Logan off in the pilot episode, making that stroke he suffered fatal. Luckily for the series and for us, he changed his mind. It had to happen eventually; still, nobody, not even the actors, had any inkling it would happen this early.

In a daring piece of writing, the death occurred off screen. Logan, we learned, keeled over in the toilet of the private jet ferrying him and his entourage to Sweden in an attempt to squeeze a few extra dollars out of Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) before finally sealing the Waystar deal.

Another writer might have given Logan a big, emotional deathbed scene befitting a character who’s frequently been described as Shakespearean. In hindsight, we probably got something resembling a premature deathbed scene last week, in the unlikely setting of a karaoke bar.

Logan’s parting shot to his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) was: “Jesus, you’re such f***ing dopes. You’re not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people.”

Actually, those wouldn’t be his last words to all of them. Just before boarding his plane for Sweden, he phoned Roman, who’s been wavering between sticking with his siblings or going back to the old man, with an order: get rid of Gerri Kellman (J Smith Cameron).

Logan casually suggested hanging responsibility for the cruises scandal, which was down to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), around her neck as an excuse for firing her. Even by his ruthless standards, this was an especially cruel and callous move.

Being given the job of hatchet man sparked all sorts of conflicted emotions within the youngest Roy child, who’s always had a complicated sexual (but not to the point of actually having sex) relationship with Gerri.

In a clever scripting touch by Armstrong, the audience were never ahead of the characters. We found out about what had happened to Logan at the same time his children did, in a phone call from Tom to say their father was seriously ill and was being given chest compression.

The news came through when the rest of the Roy clan, including cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) who was banished from the inner circle because Logan found him “visually aggravating”, were attending Connor’s ludicrous wedding on a party boat cruising around New York harbour.

Tom kept the line open, holding the phone to Logan’s ear so his children could talk to him, even though he knew by then the old lion was already dead and couldn’t hear them. It’s a tribute to Armstrong’s writing that seeing them struggle to locate the right words was both comical and surprisingly moving.

“You’re going to be okay, because you’re a monster,” said Roman.

“Dad. . . Dad. . . Daddy?” burbled Shiv, uncertain what to call him.

“I can’t forgive you, but it’s okay, and I love you,” said Kendall — who, ever the plank, demanded to speak to the pilot.

The last one to be told was Connor, an afterthought as usual.

Throughout it all, Logan remained a blurry figure in the background. The closest we got to a close-up look was a brief shot of the top of his head as he was being defibrillated.

A brilliant game-changer of an episode that proved, once again, why Succession is deserving of our utmost obsession.