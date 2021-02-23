Streaming wars: Is the new Disney+ Star offering ready to take down Netflix and Amazon?

The binge-watch wars have kicked up a gear with the unveiling of the new Disney+ Star channel. What is Star? Simply put, Disney but for grown-ups. That’s a major shift in focus for the entertainment goliath. Since its Irish roll-out last year, Disney+ had catered almost exclusively to children and geeks, with its slate of House of Mouse classics, cartoons and Marvel and Star Wars content. Now Disney is chasing the lucrative grown-up audience via content that couldn’t be further removed from the fluffy world of Mickey Mouse and friends.

However, with Netflix recently announcing it was “updating” – aka raising – prices for its estimated 550,000 Irish subscribers, is there enough on Disney+ to warrant a second streaming subscription? What about potentially ditching Netflix all together and committing to Disney? And where does Amazon Prime Video fit in?

Buckle up for our ultimate guide to the “Big Three” players in streaming.

Disney Plus

What can I watch?

Star is a major departure for Disney. It arrives with 75 series and 280 films. There are also four “Star Originals” – new shows created for Disney.

But don’t get too excited. At least one of these bespoke offerings is a sure-fire dud. Big Sky, which has already aired in the US on ABC, is a thriller from Big Little Lies/The Undoing producer David E Kelley. Sadly, it’s hokier than a Heart to Heart boxset and, unlike Big Little Lies, there isn’t even the compensation of ogling Nicole Kidman’s wunder-kitchen.

Other original shows include teen romance Love, Victor, mad-cap animation Solar Opposites from the creators of Rick and Morty, and “dark superhero” saga Helstrom. And even that isn’t all that “original” as it previously streamed in the US on Hulu.

The Star roster also features older shows such as Donald Glover’s surrealist comedy Atlanta, which is great but not worth taking out a subscription for, alongside The X- Files, Grey’s Anatomy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. There are lots of movies to discover, too, such as Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel, Moulin Rouge, and The Devil Wars Prada.

But let’s be honest – would you blink if any of those films showed upon on your Netflix recommendations?

Where Disney continues to soar is in its “geek”-friendly output. Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian has, for example, given the world Baby Yoda and restored faith in the ailing franchise.

And Wandavision, part of the Marvel cinematic universe, is a gripping meta-commentary on television and the super-hero industrial complex. It’s one of the best things on TV right now. Plus, kids will hoover up decades of Disney and Pixar classics.

How much?

€8.99 per month or €89.99 for an annual subscription.

Who’s it for?

Star will broaden the appeal of Disney+, but the core market remains kids and Star Wars or Marvel fans.

Hidden gems: OJ: Made In America is a sprawling documentary that chronicles not just OJ Simpson’s rise and fall but how his trial intersected with America’s toxic legacy of racial injustice.

Netflix

What can I watch?

Netflix has spent billions on original content, having anticipated legacy players such as Disney would try to steal its audience. With an average of 40 new shows released each month through 2020, quality control is obviously not always a priority – the worst Netflix show are very, very bad.

But the best rate as must-sees. Last year, as the pandemic descended, many of us held onto our sanity by bingeing on Tiger King, Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown season four, Bridgeton and so forth.

Plus, there is a huge selection of older shows, including gritty Marvel adaptations of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. In documentaries, Netflix continues to flex its muscle too – a new film about Pelé, for instance, takes us behind the scenes of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup campaign. And fantasy devotees will be looking forward to a forthcoming adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone novels. Whatever else you can say about Netflix, it’s unlikely you are going run out of things to watch.

How much?

Price plans run from €7.99 to €17.99 a month. Bear in mind that you’ll have to choose a higher tier if you want to watch in hi-def and on multiple screens at once, whereas these come as standard with Disney+

Who’s it for?

Netflix truly is for the whole world – provided you’re relaxed about the occasionally wonky quality of the original programming.

Hidden gems: The Studio Ghibli animations from Japan are as good as anything Disney has ever put out and an antidote to saccharine Western cartoons. Start with 1988’s My Neighbour Totoro, a tale of ancient spirits lurking in a rural community sure to resonate with Irish people raised on tales of fairy forts and piseogs.

Amazon Prime Video

What can I watch?

Membership of Amazon’s Prime free-shipping service includes access to the Prime Video channel. It’s an impressive bonus, with a slate of great original shows such as John Carney’s Modern Love (adapted from a New York Times podcast by the Once director) and top genre offerings including The Boys and The Expanse. Adaptations of fantasy sagas Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time are incoming too.

Prime also features a great selection of older programming including Hugh Laurie spy caper The Night Manager, Reds-under-the-bed soap The Americans (widely judged one of the greatest dramas of the past decade) and wry Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag. It’s also getting into sports, and airs live tennis and NFL for subscribers (with plans to roll-out its English soccer coverage to Ireland).

How much?

Amazon has yet to launch a dedicated Irish site, so subscribers must go through Amazon.co.uk, where mostly Prime membership costs €9.27 (€92 for the year if paying-up front). A standalone Prime Video subscription costs €6.89 per month.

Who’s it for?

Amazon suffers from a wobbly interface and a patchy recommendations system. Unless you know what you are looking for, your favourite show can pass you by. That said, it has a deep bench of content and an impressive range of children’s programming. If Netflix, with its recent subscription hikes, is too pricey, Amazon Prime should go a long way towards meeting your binge needs.

Hidden gems: Tales from the Loop is a haunting and meditative sci-fi series adapted from the art of Simon Stålenhag. It’s wonderful “slow TV” and an escape capsule from the stresses of the lockdown.