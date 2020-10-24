Streaming pick of the week: Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine, Netflix

Sarah Cooper's tweets buoyed many souls during a warped period of purgatory - AKA spring-summer 2020, a time when we felt numb, yet bolstered and unified by the smallest of things, including baking, Joe Wicks and "yer one who lip-synchs Trump's speeches".

Much like every late-night chat-show host, Cooper's TikToks became appointment viewing. The former Google employee would don a blue suit and deliver an expertly timed depiction of whatever drivel POTUS had recently spouted. A simple yet effective way of highlighting the absurdity of whatever The Donald was saying, and bringing it to the masses who, let's face it, had largely started to tune out his burblings as a means of self-preservation.

Cooper was quickly propelled into the big time, landing a coveted slot guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live when he was on summer break. Admittedly, it was weird hearing her talk for the first time, and most of us willed her to lip-synch her entire opening monologue, but there were some mic-drop nuggets of wit. There was definitely enough to motivate Natasha Lyonne (Nicky off Orange Is the New Black) and Maya Rudolph to produce and direct a Netflix special based entirely around her.

Comedians who've tirelessly worked the circuit may begrudge Cooper her Netflix special but, bear in mind, she got a large portion of the planet through a dark summer and, for that, she deserves all the plaudits going.

Irish Independent