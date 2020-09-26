Streaming pick of the week: RBG, Netflix

'This witch. This evildoer." "She has no respect for the traditions of our Constitution." "Absolute disgrace to the Supreme Court." "She's very wicked. She's anti-American." Just some of the terms men in power have used against the US Supreme Court's, at times, sole dissenting voice.

On her death bed last week, Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it was her "most fervent wish" not to be replaced before the looming US Election. A wish that, at the time of going to print, is being denied by the same voices who deemed her "anti-American" for highlighting equal rights.

Back in 2018, CNN and Storyville joined forces to make this documentary highlighting the life led by the legendary Supreme Court Justice. Its viewing is more prescient now than ever - not just for Americans set to vote in the most vital election in history, but for all humans across the globe.

This documentary doesn't just chronicle the legacy of 'Notorious RBG', it also strings together a litany of love stories. The first focuses on the bond between her and her mum, whom she lost aged 17. What followed was the enduring respect between her and husband Marty, which then spilled forth through her tireless work, ensuring millions felt heard.

Remember: "Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you."

Irish Independent