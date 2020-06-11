| 11.4°C Dublin

Streaming pick of the week: Patriot Act 

Netflix, streaming now

Cara Howe/Netflix

Sheena McGinley

What have Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver got in common - apart from being part of a certain demographic? They're just some of the comedians/political commentators currently producing an increasingly invaluable lifeline: digestible Public Service Broadcasting for those drowning in the quagmire of 2020 America. 

Cutting his teeth on The Daily Show back in 2014, 34-year-old Indian-American Hasan Minhaj was the final correspondent hired by then host Jon Stewart. Providing much-needed diversity alongside replacement presenter Trevor Noah, Hasan was offered his own Netflix gig in 2018. Last month, Minhaj returned with his weekly episodes, tackling such pertinent topics as How Coronavirus Broke America, What Happens When You Can't Pay Rent, plus an eye-opener regarding how the news industry is being squeezed.

Like his cohorts, Minhaj is broadcasting from home, but the production is far glossier than Kimmel's breakfast nook, Oliver's white void, and what seems to be Maher's oriental-inspired pool house. Minhaj's 'pivot to camera' while addressing his studio audience has a level of sincerity that you will have you feeling he's on the brink of delivering a ballad. Do try Why We Can't Stay Silent About George Floyd; it may be 12 minutes of brutal truth aimed at Asian Americans, but it's mandatory viewing for all.