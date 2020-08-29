Streaming pick of the week: Cobra Kai, Netflix

Your eyes do not deceive you. Daniel LaRusso faces his arch-nemesis, 34 years after that killer crane kick was deployed across cinema screens. OK, technically it was 36 years ago. Since this series was originally released in 2018 via YouTube Premium, things are two years out. Timeline quibbles aside, Netflix has acquired the rights, resulting in all 20 reboot episodes landing yesterday.

By way of synopsis, Cobra Kai takes place (approximately) 30 years after the events of 1984's All Valley Karate Tournament - so forget the never-ending tea making in Okinawa and the 2010 offshoot involving Jackie Chan and Jayden Smith.

We're refocussing on a successful Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) as he struggles to maintain balance without Mr Miyagi. In addition to juggling a car dealership and fatherhood, he must also face his previous adversary. Why? Well, Johnny (William Zabka) has been wallowing face down for the last three decades and seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. However, will he be able to shirk the sinister clutches of his rogue sensei, John Kreese? More importantly, which dojo will the local high school kids choose to attend?

True, it's a well-worn fight between darkness and light, but if that doesn't resonate in 2020, when will it? The other pressing question is: does 58-year-old Macchio still have the moves? There's only one way to find out...