Stormy weather: What next for scandal-hit Love Island?

Flack has said that she is standing down from the sixth series in order not to distract from the show. In response, ITV acknowledged its "long standing relationship with Caroline", before adding "we will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island".

But the broadcaster now finds itself in an awkward position, as Winter Love Island is thought to be kicking off imminently - on Wednesday, January 8.

So it's little surprise that industry speculation has already turned to the question of who will take over from Flack. The presenter's absence from the show, even if it ultimately proves to be temporary, is bound to present producers with a major headache.

On the one hand, her role is relatively small - after all, you could argue that all she actually does is walk in and out of the Villa a few times per series and presents Aftersun once a week.

But on the other hand, consider the detailed promos for Winter Love Island which have already been filmed and posted across social media, and the countless flights that have been taken back and forth to South Africa (a hop, skip and a jump to Majorca, it is not).

Now, they will have to reshoot countless trailers, teasers and intros - once they decide on a replacement presenter, that is. And Flack has been the one consistent flagship face of Love Island UK since the show's reboot in 2015.

The smart money is on Bray native Laura Whitmore, who would widely be considered a very safe pair of hands. Last night it was reported that she was in talks with producers to take on the role, and many reckon Laura could be Caroline's Holly Willoughby.

Last year, Ant McPartlin stepped back from co-presenting I'm a Celeb, leaving Willoughby to keep Dec's right hand side warm for the 2018 series.

While viewers missed Holly's empathy, warmth and cracking ra-ra skirt collection this series, the chemistry between Ant and Dec during the show's recent run more than made up for it, so if ITV are looking for a temporary replacement, Laura could be just the ticket.

It would be a new challenge for the 34-year-old former MTV host. Whitmore is in a relationship with Love Island's voice-over star Iain Stirling, so already has strong links to the show. And she has previous experience presenting reality TV, hosting the now cancelled Survival of the Fittest.

Another name being talked about was Maura Higgins, who was the breakout star of the last season of Love Island. But just because a contestant was popular on a reality TV show doesn't mean they have the necessary capabilities to actually present it.

By way of example, look no further than I'm a Celeb... winners Scarlett 'Gogglebox' Moffatt and Vicky 'Geordie Shore' Pattison, who are both far more adept at shooting the breeze with folks than delivering scripted lines with an ounce of nuance. Maura could prove us wrong, however. It wouldn't be the first time.

Last but not least was Maya Jama. If Twitter is anything to go by (which it isn't; otherwise Jo Swinson would be the new UK Prime Minister), the BBC Radio 1 presenter is the public's favourite to replace Flack, even if she wasn't the bookies' favourite.

Whoever lands the role, one thing's for certain: Winter Love Island is shaping up to be quite the drama.

