THE first episode of three-part documentary series Stories from the Streets (Virgin Media 1, Monday) opened with a nugget of information that should trouble all of us.

Researchers at Princeton University once conducted an experiment to measure volunteers’ emotional reaction to other people at the most basic neural level, as indicated by activity in the Medial Prefrontal Cortex (mPFC).

Volunteers were shown photographs of various human faces, which sparked activity in the mPFC. Then they were shown various inanimate objects, which caused no activity.

Finally, they were shown images of homeless people. Again, there was no activity. They might as well have been looking at a table or a rock. The researchers concluded that we subconsciously dehumanise the homeless. We blot them out and render them invisible.

Luke McManus’s superb series is all about making the invisible visible, about humanising the victims of homelessness, which is this nation’s greatest shame, by showing us their faces and letting us listen to their stories.

Tallaght woman Tracey’s story was about being treated like something less than human. She became homeless in 2017 and spent some time in a couple of hostels, but ended up sleeping in a doorway in Grafton Street.

One night, a pair of couples spilled out of a nightclub. “One of the fellas thought it would be funny to show off in front of his girlfriend and piss on us,” she recalled. “Who would want to be in a world like this.”

But then Tracey came into contact with Keira Gill, from homeless charity A Lending Hand, and soon became a volunteer. She said Gill treated her “like a friend” rather than a homeless person.

Things have looked up for Tracey. She has a one-bedroom apartment on the Navan Road and studied Social Care Level 5 at Liberties College. During filming, she was anxiously awaiting her results (spoiler alert: she aced it). The step from homelessness to hopelessness can be a small one, yet a tiny flower of hope — and even love — can sometimes grow between the cracks in Dublin’s unforgiving streets.

Fiona, who became homeless in 2017 while pregnant with twins, and Wesley, who by that time had been living on the streets for two or three years, found love with one another.

Fiona had been buying tablets on the street. Wesley helped her kick them. They now have a home together (at the end of the programme, we learned they’ve since become engaged).

But Fiona and Wesley’s happiness was undercut by news of a tragedy: a good friend of Wesley’s called Tommo, a vibrant young man seen early in the episode, died in a tent in Loftus Road.

Wesley was distraught. “A good man has gone,” he said. “He was the salt of the earth. He was one of the best people you ever meet in life. We all deserve respect. Nobody deserves to die in a lane.”

Tommo’s sisters Michelle and Helen said they’d never really considered him as homeless.

He’d always been “a wanderer”; he’d stay somewhere for a week or two, then move on.

At a candlelit vigil for Tommo outside Leinster House, a member of the opportunist anti-immigration shower tried, disgustingly, to exploit his death and make it about Ukrainians, only to be verbally slapped down by Gill, who preached a message of unity. The myth, still dismayingly persistent, that all homeless people are alcoholics, drug addicts, spongers and the architects of their own situation was punctured by 30-year-old Cian’s story, which was drenched in irony.

Cian was sleeping rough while holding down a construction job, helping to build houses and apartments he could never afford.

For a while, he lived in a converted van he’d rented, but the cost of getting to and from work, and his deepening despair and justified anger at the life he was having to live, proved too much to cope with. He decided to try his luck in England. “I don’t think things will ever improve here to the point where it would have been worth it to wait it out,” he said.

The news in the end was good: he now has a job and a flat. But the fact that he had to leave his own country to survive should shame every last one of our politicians. It won’t, of course. It never does.

