Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly made for a perfectly entertaining pair on the Late Late Show

As they play unflappable comedic duo Laurel & Hardy in the critically acclaimed Stan & Ollie, John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan proved their co-star chemistry extends into the real world with their joint appearance on the Late Late Show.

Both legends of comedy in the US and UK respectively, the joyful pair proved their professionalism by adding just the right amount of Irish in their conversation with Ryan Tubridy. Reilly, who has pictured here on a number of occasions, either singing The Wild Rover in a Doolin pub or attending premieres in the capital, said his love affair with the country was sparked by his father.

"My dad was a very romantic Irish-American. I am serious about it. It's a beautiful place, every time I come here, things just seem to go well for me, I don't know what it is. I suppose it's my heritage and how Ireland embraces artists and the love of poetry," he said.

While Coogan, who spent childhood summers in Mayo, said he is halfway through the process of applying for an Irish passport. ""It wasn't just because of Brexit, but that did actually...I also think that around the world, if you're in a really sticky situation, the Irish have annoyed the least number of people, but maybe that's because they've never successfully invaded anywhere," he laughed.

"My granddad ran a dance hall Manchester for ex pat Irish, part of the Irish diaspora who wound up in Liverpool and Manchester. The Irish in those days, there was, 'no blacks, no dogs, no Irish' after the war and so they tended to stick together and go to the same nightclubs. There weren't listening to Irish music, they were listening to big band music."

He also enlightened viewers about his much-anticipated return as Alan Partridge to the BBC next month, devoting a segment in light of the landscape post-#MeToo.

"It's a male and female co-presenting a daytime show and Alan says something inappropriate," he explained. "Alan does a whole show about #MeToo and he apologises. As a man, he's made mistakes - he does mention in the past that he's as guilty as the next. He's stood on the pavement and slow hand-clapped as a woman tried to parallel park and he feels bad about it. Now he said he wouldn't do that, he would just shout instructions."

Online Editors