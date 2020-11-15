Stephen Fry loses battle of wits against Zig, Zag and Dustin on The Den

Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag pictured on the set of The Den which returned to RTE television. Picture Andres Poveda

British comedy genius Stephen Fry met three Irish legends of hilarity in the shape of Zig and Zag and Dustin on The Den and it was very clear who outwitted who.

Fry tweeted a teaser before his TV debut on the RTÉ One show: “I am due to visit The Den this evening. Will finally meet (if only virtually) Mr Zig and - very probably - Mr Zag too.

“Also hoping to have a word with @DustinOfficial.”

However, it appeared a jet lagged Fry was in no way prepared for the comic timing and breakneck shenanigans of the three master puppets.

Chanting “Stevo, Stevo, Stevo” as Fry made his zoom call appearance, looking tired and admitting he was jet lagged - it was apparent early on, who was going to be man or puppet of this TV match.

And it wasn’t long before Dustin the Turkey had Fry on the ropes. The puppet had the well spoken TV presenter and author, reading his poem, a funny ode to Dublin.

Fry seemed a little lost in translation though, admitting he was struggling with Dublinese: “I understand the word ‘the’ (from Dustin’s poem.)”

But he soldiered on, reading: “Got me mot in the back and we are doing a bit of snoggin’ down in Sallynoggin... go on out of that, who are you codding?”

And of course quick on the British star’s heels, Dustin showed just who was top turkey on this TV show.

He went one better and rapped the poem, forcing Fry to admit: “That’s much better.”

Fry then followed this surrender up with: “I am a bit tired, I have been in Los Angeles, I came back only yesterday. I’m still jet lagged, I need a new pillow.”

Zig came to the rescue though, dressed as a bizarre superhero - Captain Pillowcase - and offered some friendly advice.

“I recommend a pillow with a natural down filling,” Zig said.

“Thank you Captain Pillowcase, you are a much needed hero for our times.”

Fry revealed he was set to cameo in The Simpsons, though he was tight-lipped and didn’t reveal any finer details.

But he did label J.K Rowling a “naughty woman” for deliberately ensuring every Harry Potter book contained a tongue twister “Harry pocketed,” as she knew Fry struggled to say it.

Fry is to narrate the latest audiobook by Rowling, The Ickabog and he’s received a backlash from some LGBTQ+ Twitter users due to Rowling’s recent comments on transgender issues.

But of course, such heavy-hitting adult issues were a million miles from The Den.

And the conversation was kept light and clearly dominated by the puppets, with the occasional word from Ray D’Arcy.

Fry said: “The Ickabog is a new children’s story - it's a fantastic children’s story, a fable.

“I had terrific fun sitting for three days in my little audio den in the country…

“Years ago when I met J.K Rowling she very smartly decided the audio book should be exactly as printed, not a word different.

“It was in the second story, The Prisoner of Azkaban,” he added, that the phrase “Harry pocketed it (appeared.”

“I tried and tried, I kept going, I just couldn’t get it out… I said ‘no one is supposed to say every word’. I said ‘Is it okay if Harry put it in his pocket?’

“She said ‘no.’ I eventually said ‘Harry pocketed it.’ You know what that naughty woman did?

“For every subsequent book, she made sure the phrase was (there.)”

The interrogatory puppets finally let Fry go, showing just a little mercy. Dustin said: “We know you want to watch The Crown tonight, so we won't keep you any longer.”

No doubt Fry was relieved to be escaping the high energy comedy rollicking, the puppets had given him.

The British comedian was very clearly far from a match for the funny trio.

