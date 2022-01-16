Steamy Latin dance moves and bare torsos raise temperatures on Dancing With The Stars

Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker on Dancing With The Stars

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars

Erica Cody and Denys Samson on Dancing With The Stars

Open shirts revealing toned six-pack torsos raised temperatures on a cold winter’s night as steamy Latin dances the Samba and the Salsa wowed judges on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars.

Dublin R&B singer Erica Cody and her professional dance partner Denys Samson made history during the second instalment of this season’s Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sunday night when the pair received the highest score ever in the popular ballroom dancing show.

All three judges unanimously awarded the duo a score of eight out of 10 each for their steamy Salsa performed to Anne Marie and Little Mix’s Kiss My (Uh Oh).

Read More

Denys, sporting an open floral shift that revealed his tanned and toned torso, and Erica, wearing a canary-yellow two piece ensemble, that showed off her toned midriff, wowed the judges with their high-octane performance.

“From the get-go, it was all there,” said judge Loraine Barry.

New judge Arthur Gourourlian, husband of last year’s Dancing with the Stars contestant and former Big Brother star Brian Dowling, was equally impressed.

“Week two and our dance is already on fire! Bravo, I can’t week to see what you bring next week.”

Even judge Brian Redmond, who is known for his reserved praise, failed to find fault with the pair’s performance other than observing how Denys was “a bit pigeon-toed”.

Video of the Day

“Samba is a celebrity killer but aside from a little bit of advice, you killed it,” he told the couple.

Meanwhile Irish rugby sevens star and Olympian Jordan Conroy and his professional dance partner Salome Chachua came in second on the leader board with a score of 22 for their sultry Salsa number to Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing.

Expand Close Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars

The fact that the Jordan had a slight ‘wardrobe malfunction’ when the buttons on his tropical shift came undone, revealing yet another tanned and toned torso didn’t detract from their performance, despite host Jennifer Zamparelli jokingly telling the athlete to “zip up that shirt, your mother is in the audience”.

Jordan, who earlier admitted to liking to “show off a bit on the pitch” certainly wasn’t shy in his performance which judge Arthur described as “hot, hot, hot”.

“I felt like I was back at a hot sweaty dance club,” he said.

Swimmer Ellen Keane, from Clontarf, north Dublin, who won gold at last year’s Tokyo Paralympics, looked stunning in an cream and gold-coloured ballgown with her hair plied in an elegant bun as she and partner Stephen Vincent danced the Tango to Harry Styles’ Golden.

Expand Close Ellen Keane on Dancing With The Stars / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ellen Keane on Dancing With The Stars

The pair finished third on the leader board with a unanimous score of seven each for their rousing performance described by judge Loraine as “a loaded Tango”.

“You wanted a challenge and you delivered it in every single way,” said judge Arthur.

Ellen meanwhile said she is looking forward to next week and hopes the pair will make it to the final, while Stephen spoke of the determination in Ellen’s face when she “has her game face on and she goes into full-on athlete mode”.

Meanwhile, retired RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna said he “enjoyed every bit of it” when he and partner Emily Barker danced the Charleston to Adam Ant’s debut solo hit Goody Two Shoes.

Expand Close Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker on Dancing With The Stars / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aengus Mac Grianna and Emily Barker on Dancing With The Stars

The performance kicked off with Mac Grianna holding up a newspaper and the media theme continued with a criticism from Brian who said: “You spent 20 years behind a desk, now get going. From the waist up you were still a bit newsreadery.”

The pair received a score of 16.

The first couple will be eliminated on next week’s show.