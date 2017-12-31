She may have received her big break across the pond on Jools Holland's legendary music show but tonight Imelda May will go head to head with Jools' Annual Hootenanny with her very own New Year's Eve special.

Staying in? Here's what to expect from Imelda May's New Year's Eve Special (and what else is on TV tonight)

The Dublin star will be joined by a host of stars from up-and-coming Ed Sheeran collaborators Beoga to established names from Finbar Furey to The Corrs, who are promoting their brand new album.

Imelda May is pictured with Jerry Fish Electric Side Show performers Foxy P Cox (left) and Kitty La Rue and her snake Biggie at the recording of The Imelda May New Year's Eve Special for RTÉ One. Picture Andres Poveda / RTÉ

The RTE One special boasts an hour and a half of music and chat with support from the RTE Concert Orchestra. As well as music, spoken word poet Stephen James Smith will perform his poem My Ireland, accompanied by Niamh Dunne from Beoga. The poem was commissioned by St Patrick's Festival. Here's Stephen performing an extract:

Imelda's old gigging pal Gerry Fish will also be in studio as will Gavin James and The Strypes, Jack Savoretti, and Ryan McMullan. Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday about the show, Imelda said, "We spent a lot of time working on the line-up and the dynamics of everyoen and getting the balance right between legends and up and coming artists.

"I'm a musician, not a telly presenter - I'm doing the show to promote Irish music and they're all amazing." The Imelda May New Year’s Eve Special airs on RTÉ One, at 10.20pm. It finishes up at 11.50pm at which point Sinead Kennedy will bring the NYE Countdown Concert to viewers.

The concert features headliners Kodaline performing from Custom House Quay as well as the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment and an aerial and aquatic display as acrobatic performers take to the sky and the river. The full 3 Countdown Concert is broadcast live on the RTÉ Player throughout this evening with headliners Kodaline plus special guests Hudson Taylor and Keywest.

Over on BBC2 Jools Holland will front his Annual Hootenanny with an eclectic line-up of guests including Ed Sheeran, Beth Ditto, Soul II Soul and Mavis Staples. It kicks off at 11.20pm amnd wraps at 1.45am.

On BBC1 you can catch Nile Rogers and Chic performing live from London (with a five minute interruption for New Year's Eve fireworks at 11.55pm). Before that there's The Graham Norton New Year's Eve show with Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya as well as Suranne Jones, Gary Oldman, and music from the Leading Ladies.

Over on Channel 4 Alan Carr's New Year Spectacular runs from 9pm to 11pm with Big Narstie and Jonnie Peacock, followed by The Big Fat Quiz of the Year from 11pm to 1am - the perfect way to avoid a countdown, if that's how you feel. TG4 are broadcasting Failte 2018 which is the closest thing you'll get to a proper intimate hooley without leaving your house. It's a live concert at Paidi O Se's pub in Ventry with music and dance, songs, memories, and celebrations.

RTE2's alternative to Imelda May is Gladiator which is followed by New Year's Eve, the terrible, terrible ensemble movie at 12.10am. But if you must watch it, tonight is certainly the night! 5 things that will inevitably happen on New Year's Eve

