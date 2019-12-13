POGUES legend Shane MacGowan performed a rousing rendition of his Christmas classic 'Fairytale of New York' on tonight's Late Late Show.

POGUES legend Shane MacGowan performed a rousing rendition of his Christmas classic 'Fairytale of New York' on tonight's Late Late Show.

Stars turn out to pay tribute to Shane MacGowan in Late Late Show special

The greats of the Irish entertainment and music industry, including Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill, Moya Brennan, Sean O'Sé, and Philomena Begley, came together to pay tribute to the Ivor Novelli award winner.

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon, actors Liam Neeson, Tom Vaughan Lawlor, and Primal Scream rocker Bobby Gillespie were among those recorded video messages honouring the Irish cultural icon.

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill joined with Shane's band for a stunning rendition of A Rainy Night in Soho.

Moya Brennan and Aidan Gillen pictured on The Late Late Show Shane MacGowan and Fairytale of New York special. Picture Andres Poveda

Guests including Aidan Gillen, Patrick Bergin Pat McCabe joined Shane, and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke to discuss the Pogues frontman's days in London, where he wrote some of his best-known music.

Tipperary's most famous son explained to host Ryan Tubridy the inspiration and meaning behind some of his best-known songs.

US politician Martin O'Malley flew in for the show and told Ryan about the impact MacGowan's music had on him as an Irish-American.

Paul Simon, one of the great musical artists of our age, heaped praise on his pal Shane.

US politician Martin O'Malley pictured on The Late Late Show Shane MacGowan and Fairytale of New York special. Picture Andres Poveda

"His voice revealed something beautiful about the Irish soul.'

In an illuminating chat with Tubridy, MacGowan explained what attracted him first to Irish traditional music.

"It was the energy, the melody, the violence, the anger.

"I felt it just hit me in heart, the gut, and the soul."

Online Editors