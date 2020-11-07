Stand up: 'I feel ready for prime time TV debut,' says Deirdre

RTÉ's newest chat-show host, Deirdre O'Kane, believes it's high time Ireland saw more female presenters of flagship weekend programmes.

The comedian and actress will take up the reins of the high-profile Saturday night slot this evening as she debuts her six-part show, Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny.

She r evealed her delight to be following in the footsteps of people like Miriam O'Callaghan.

"I know there have been others. But I don't think there's been many prime-time slots given over to women in entertainment. There's been a lot of it in current affairs. But I think in entertainment, it's been slim pickings," she said.

"I'm delighted that it's now and I'm the age that I am. I don't really feel that I would have been ready, or maybe as good as I'm hoping I'm going to be now, with life lived, etc."

In a chat-show style that's more reminiscent of Tommy Tiernan's long-form interviews which proved hugely successful on RTÉ, O'Kane (52) said she's not setting out to be Michael Parkinson. Her first guest tonight will be fellow comedian Pat Shortt.

"It's definitely more conversational than an interview and what I'm hoping I can bring to it is that I certainly have experienced a lot of what they've experienced. I want to investigate what makes people funny and where that comes from?

"Lots of people are funny, but not a lot of people are funny for a living. I'm not just talking to comedians, [I'm] talking to actors and comedians and presenters and people that have a wit in them." She said that the show "came about very quickly" and she was offered it "almost overnight". While it wasn't solely down to the huge success of RTE Does Comic Relief, which she helped co-ordinate and which raised €5.5m for Irish charities, it put her in a strong position.

"I don't think it did any harm because I was in there (RTÉ) and they got to know me better and it went very, very well.

"I guess they probably felt I was a part of that, that I helped get a lot of that talent to the table. I'm sure that didn't go against me. I don't know if it was absolutely the reason but I'm sure it was a part of it, yeah," she said.

O'Kane, who lives in Dún Laoghaire with her producer husband Stephen Bradley and their children Holly (15) and Dan (11), also said that Covid-19 has been "brutal" for those in the arts.

"I worry and I have always worried financially. I am pretty representative of most artists in that I have a good year followed by a bad year," she said. "You always have to have this fund for the rainy day which is always just around the corner."

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.10pm.

