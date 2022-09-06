Stale, bloated and unimaginative Late Late Show ran out of road a long time ago

There comes a time when every television series, no matter what genre it belongs to or how popular it is, finally runs out of road.

Maybe viewers grow bored and lose interest, craving something different. Maybe the people who make the series grow bored and lose interest, and want to move on to new challenges.

Or, and this is rarer, maybe everybody involved decides they’ve achieved everything they set out to achieve, accept that to carry on any longer would be counterproductive and agree to go out on a high, content they’ve done the best job they possibly could.

This pattern of inevitable decline applies to all programmes — with two exceptions. The first is soap operas. In all probability, the likes of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Fair City and Emmerdale will still be chugging on long after you and I are dead, replacing old characters with new ones and regurgitating the same reheated storylines.

The second is The Late Late Show. It’s been on the go for 60 years, making it the world’s second longest-running chat show behind NBC’s The Tonight Show, which has been on the air for 68 years and is the show on which the Late Late was originally modelled.

An RTÉ producer called Tom McGrath, who’d come across The Tonight Show while working in Canadian television and liked what he saw, decided to bring the format to Irish viewers. His real masterstroke, however, was selecting the 28-year-old Gay Byrne as host.

Twenty-three years after Byrne stepped down and three years after his death at the age of 85, The Late Late Show is still going strong — this would be RTÉ’s official party line, at any rate.

Some of us see it differently. Some of us believe that far from “going strong”, The Late Late Show is merely limping along.

But wait, RTÉ will say, just look at the statistics. The Late Late averages 650,000 viewers per season. Last year’s Toy Show attracted a staggering 1.56 million on the night. When people who watched on catch-up were factored in, the figure rose to 1.8 million.

The show is a magnet for advertisers, who are happy to stump up €12,300 for a 30-second spot during a regular show and much, much more for one on The Toy Show. Last year, the cheapest Toy Show spot was €64,000, the priciest €86,125.

How can anyone say that’s not a success story? Well, it depends on what type of person you are. I’ve always thought of Ireland as being divided into two types of people.

On the one side are those who, for reasons I’ve never been able to fathom, watch The Late Late Show religiously on Fridays, regardless of who the guests are or what might be on the other channels. On the other side, there’s the rest of us.

The Late Late Show ran out of road years ago, only RTÉ doesn’t realise it. Either that or it does realise it, yet doesn’t care as long as enough people keep tuning in and enough advertisers want to shower it with largesse.

It’s stale, bloated, predictable, unimaginative and heavily reliant on a roster of overexposed guests. Most weeks it’s more endurance test than entertainment.

In fact, it was already running out of road by the time Gay Byrne handed the reins to Pat Kenny in 1999 (and you suspect Byrne sensed this). Ireland had changed enormously since 1962. Many of those changes had been hastened by Byrne’s Late Late, which dragged taboo subjects into the light.

Society has undergone even bigger changes since then. The problem with the Late Late is that it hasn’t changed at all. The basic format is the same as it’s always been: celebrity interviews (though no longer with the calibre of famous people Byrne had to draw on), a human interest item, and a more serious segment featuring discussion and debate. It still labours under the illusion that it’s setting the agenda.

Pat Kenny was routinely derided, sometimes unfairly, as an unsuitable host. Ryan Tubridy was supposed to be a better fit, yet whatever early spark he brought to it has long since dimmed.

The truth is, it’s the show that’s the problem, not them. The rigid, dated format would defeat any host. The more time passes, the more it seems Gay Byrne WAS The Late Late Show. Both were of their time and perfect for their time. But one is lost without the other.