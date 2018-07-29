SPOILER alert: Interview with the latest couple dumped from Love Island

Dr Alex George and Alexandra Cane have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Dr Alex George and Alexandra Cane have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple were eliminated from the 3e dating series on Sunday night after losing out in a public vote.

Alex and Alexandra had been put up for the chop by their fellow contestants, alongside Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel and Laura Anderson and Paul Knops. The two couples will battle it out in Monday night's final alongside Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson and fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Doctor Alex, one of the few original contestants to make it so far in the competition, said he was leaving on "a happy note".

"I feel like it's been an incredible journey," he said.

"I have had so many highs and some lows as well.

"I think at this point and where I've got to and how the journey has been, it's the right time.

"Alexandra and I didn't work out romantically but at the same time we've had a chance to become friends and get over what happened.

"I think it was the right time because I leave on a happy note, and leave feeling good.

"I don't feel in any way frustrated that I should have been here longer and I think the right people have got into the final."

The fallout from Alex and Alexandra’s split will continue on Love Island (ITV)

The A&E doctor was unlucky in love on the show, spending much of his time in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty then only managing brief flirtations with Ellie Brown and Grace Wardle.

Things appeared to be looking up when he coupled with Alexandra Cane, but that budding romance also floundered, with Alex receiving a negative reaction from fans as to how he handled the situation.

"There is no doubt I'm disappointed in not finding someone," said Alex.

"But I was honest throughout my journey about my feelings. I never played any games.

"When I felt things weren't right with Alexandra, I spoke out about them because that was the right thing to do.

"I would never want to be dishonest or lead anyone on.

"I am glad and proud of myself that I didn't do that, even if we had to have a very difficult discussion. It was a really difficult thing to do, saying to Alexandra I didn't feel that things were right for us. That was tough."

However, Alex said the Love Island experience and the friendships he made "outweighed the negative side".

He went on: "I have quite a few favourite memories - when I had the realisation that the public were behind me, it was incredible.

"Dancing around the villa, having fun, Casa Amor was fantastic. Sneaking out of the villa and finding out we were going there, it was brilliant. So many amazing moments."

Asked if he would ever want to return to the villa, Alex said: "I certainly would love to do it again without some of the dramas. It was a great experience, probably the best I've ever had."

Alexandra said she had "done myself proud" during her stay in the villa and that the remaining contestants deserved their spots in the final.

"I definitely felt like it was a fair choice for us to go," she said.

"There are so many other strong couples in there.

"Laura and Paul's relationship is going in such a great direction.

"So I would have felt a bit guilty if the public had voted us to stay and sent home another couple."

Doctor Alex said he was hoping to see Jack and Dani win this year's series.

"There's no secret that Jack's been my best friend from the beginning," he said.

"I'm close to Dani as well and I hope that she and Jack go on to win.

"I love all the couples - Laura and Wes who were there from the start, and Josh has been a big part of my journey as well.

"They're all brilliant but I can't help but root for Jack and Dani."

The winner of the £50,000 prize will be announced during Monday night's final episode.

