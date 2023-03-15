Sparkle, sadness and so much sexism: Paula Yates’ short life and tabloid hounding captured in Channel 4 documentary

For a significant portion of her all-too-short life, Paula Yates, who died in 2000 at the age of 41, was the second most famous woman in Britain.

The one in top place, Princess Diana, bumped into her in a boutique one day and told her: “I love it when you’re on the front page, because it means I got the day off.”

Yates was on the front page of the tabloids a lot in those days.​ Initially, after she’d exploded onto television in 1983 as the co-host with Jools Holland of Channel 4’s live Friday evening music show The Tube, it was for her exuberance, freshness and unique sense of style.

Later, after the split from husband Bob Geldof, her relationship with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence (which yielded a daughter), Hutchence’s even more premature death just a year later, aged 37, followed by the painful court battle with Geldof for custody of their three children (he won), her persona was a target of mockery and vicious cruelty.

And sexism, of course. Jesus... the sexism. There was a clip in the two-part documentary Paula (Channel 4, Monday and Tuesday) of Yates’s 1995 appearance on Have I Got News For You, which journalist and broadcaster Grace Dent called “a drubbing”.

Actually, that description didn’t do justice to the nastiness of Ian Hislop, who gleefully mocked her autobiography and alleged breast implants. “Please stop being unkind,” pleaded Yates, who seemed close to tears.

I’d love to have seen Hislop, still flogging the rotting corpse that is HIGNFY nearly 30 years on, dragged on and asked what he felt now about his repugnant behaviour.

In sharp contrast, the clips of her multiple interviews with Terry Wogan were a delight and reminded us of what made Yates such a sparkling one-off.

She was sexy, funny, charismatic, smart as a whip and fearless. “A cross between Marilyn Monroe and Mary Poppins,” said her best friend Belinda Brewin, who was an invaluable contributor to the documentary. Yates hit the peak of her television fame on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, made by Geldof’s production company as a gloriously irreverent alternative to the other channels’ safe early-morning shows.

Yates’s off the cuff daily interviews with celebrities, conducted with guest and interviewer both sprawled on a bed, became its most famous, and sometimes infamous, item.

She asked Kylie Minogue if she’d had an affair with Prince. She persuaded Sting to take his trousers off. Then one morning Michael Hutchence landed on the bed.

As she cheekily introduced him as the one pop star “I’d love to get my leg over”, while actually draping her leg over him, the genuine spark between the two was visible to everyone watching.

With Geldof having been elevated by the media to virtual sainthood after Live Aid (not that that wonderful achievement should ever be denigrated), the tabloids turned on Yates once she and Hutchence got together.

After his death, they camped out on her doorstep day and night, basically imprisoning her. Despite pleas not to take photographs of her children, they did.

One reporter, recalled Brewin, tried to climb in through a window.

“How’s your little f***ing bastard?” a photographer, referring to her daughter with Hutchence, asked her in a bid to goad her into a reaction.

One appalling headline (of many) read: “Why poor Paula is only as good as the last man she slept with”. This, noted Dent, appeared on a column written by a woman.

The tabloid hounding only got worse as Yates, previously a teetotaller, spiralled into alcohol and drug-fuelled despair — although she’d stayed clean and sober for two years before her unexpected death from an accidental overdose.

The documentary was pegged on previously unheard interviews Yates gave to journalist Martin Townsend.

In truth, they didn’t add much to the story told by a roster of strong contributors, including Robbie Williams and Terence Trent D’Arby, whose year-long affair with her drew The Sun’s pointedly racist headline, “Bob’s Paula caught with black star”.

There’s no denying the documentary glossed over certain elements of the story. But perhaps Yates is due a little of the privacy and dignity denied her in life.