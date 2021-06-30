The much-anticipated documentary series about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork is now available to stream on Netflix.

The three-part series called Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is one of many documentaries that investigate the murder of the French filmmaker, however, makers of the show say this is different as it focuses on Sophie and it had the full cooperation and participation of Sophie’s extended family.

Sophie was 39-years-old when she was beaten to death at her holiday home in Cork on December 23, 1996.

The Netflix series was filmed in Ireland and France and includes interviews from Sophie’s family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, and Ian Bailey- who has vehemently denied having any involvement in her death.

Mr Bailey has always maintained his innocence despite being found guilty in his absence by a French court. He was questioned by gardaí in relation to the murder but was never charged and on three occasions, French bids to have Mr Bailey extradited to Paris were rejected by Irish courts.

The 64-year-old has slammed the documentary and is asking for his interview to be removed from the three-part series.

However, Netflix told The Journal that there will be no changes to its documentary and that Mr Bailey had signed a form giving it permission to use his interviews.

Director of the Netflix series, John Dower said he wanted his documentary to be more about the victim than previous tellings of Sophie's story.

Referring to a podcast about the murder, called West Cork, Mr Dower said to Esquire: “It’s an impressive podcast.

"But it seemed quite seduced by the prime suspect. We thought possibly there was room for another retelling of the story that told more about the victim, Sophie, and her extraordinary family and what they’ve been through and done for 25 years.”

The Netflix documentary is one of two series on Sophie’s murder that has come out recently.

Irish screenwriter Jim Sheridan’s five-part series called Murder at the Cottage: The search for justice for Sophie is currently streaming on Sky.

However, Sophie’s family asked for their interviews to be scrapped from the series, which Sky agreed to.

It had been reported that the family requested for their parts to be cut as after viewing the documentary they believe Ian Bailey was depicted as a victim.