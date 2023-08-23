Social media reacts to Rose of Tralee as ‘bravery’ of Clare Rose stands out

New York Rose Róisín Wiley was crowned the 2023 International Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night.

Many viewers took to social media to react to the RTÉ broadcast of an event full of the usual song, dance and emotional interviews.

Viewers offered their congratulation to Ms Wiley, who became the fifth ever participant to win the Rose of Tralee representing New York.

There was plenty of praise for Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor, who spoke emotionally to co-host Kathryn Thomas about the loss of her parents.

Clare Rose Aisling O'Connor pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Tuesday 22nd of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Her mother Denise died in 2021 following a breast cancer diagnosis and her father Pat died in 2018 in what Aisling said was “a tragic, tragic” accident.

Amidst criticism that the competition should be consigned to the past, many highlighted the good the Rose of Tralee still has to offer.

Some viewers offered their opinions on the decision to have Thomas join Dáithí Ó Sé as a co-host this year.

Though the reaction to Thomas’ performance was generally positive, some on social media were left unimpressed by her fashion choice for last night’s conclusion to the competition.