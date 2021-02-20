Small set, big results: the best ‘bottle episodes’ to pore over

Has real life become a never-ending ‘bottle episode’? It certainly feels that way. Think about it — for almost a year now, our entire lives have revolved around a single setting (our homes). The only ‘characters’ are the people we live with. There is no plot.

Some of us have begun to reveal a tad too much about our inner workings. Oh, and time is at a standstill.

That’s exactly what makes a great bottle episode work. The term originated in the 1960s to describe a self-contained instalment on episodic television, reconfigured at the last minute to keep costs down. Some considered it a creative afterthought; others an excuse to quietly — and cheaply — develop a show’s mythology. Nobody expected these tilted, slow-burning, character-driven and drama-and-dialogue-based segments to take off.

Yet some of the best shows on television have used this ingenious, cost-cutting formula with magnificent results. In 1993, when The X-Files was just getting started, show creator Chris Carter tried to save a few dollars with the unnerving and claustrophobic chapter entitled ‘Ice’.

Tipping its hat to John Carpenter’s The Thing, ‘Ice’ found Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) trapped in an isolated, parasite-infested outpost in Alaska. Ironically, the episode ran way over budget, but this smart and effective bottle episode remains one of the most acclaimed instalments in the entire run.

Apparently, it was Leslie Stevens, creator of The Outer Limits, who came up with the term ‘bottle episode’, attributing it to a production with a quick turnaround and a miniscule budget, like “pulling an episode right out of a bottle like a genie”. Star Trek fans will tell you that the phrase was coined on the set of the original TV series, when Gene Roddenberry and his crew would try to cut back on special effects, guest stars and sets, resulting in a so-called ‘ship in a bottle’ episode.

Whatever the case, the bottle formula permits writers to readjust the speed, tone and temperature of some of our favourite shows — and it also allows actors to show us what they’re really made of. Again, many popular series have had a go at it, from Red Dwarf, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Community, Doctor Who and EastEnders. Is there such a thing as the definitive bottle episode? Maybe. If so, it’s definitely one of this lot...

The Chinese Restaurant (Seinfeld)

Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and George (Jason Alexander) are on their way to see a movie, stopping off for a bite to eat first at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Fifth Avenue. They haven’t made a reservation — they’ll have to wait a while before they’re seated. The clock is ticking, and poor Jerry feels bad about ditching his uncle. George is distracted and Elaine is practically delusional with hunger. Five minutes pass — then 10, 15, 20. They wait, they bicker, they wait some more. That’s it. That’s the episode.

The bigwigs at NBC had a conniption when co-creators and writers Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld first showed them the script.

One of them thought there were pages missing; another asked where the story was. They refused to broadcast it, and things got so heated that David threatened to quit. In the end, the network was forced to concede — and they weren’t too happy about it.

How extraordinary, then, that it turned out to be one of its finest and funniest instalments; a smart, authentic and beautifully structured presentation that pushed the boundaries of what a sitcom could and, indeed, should look like. Seinfeld was always a show about nothing — it wore that crown with pride. ‘The Chinese Restaurant’ was its jewel.

(Available on the RTÉ Player)

The One Where No One’s Ready (Friends)

This frantic third-season gem (which does exactly as it says in the title) came about after Friends executive producer, Kevin S Bright, wanted to save money for other episodes. Thus, a single-set, main cast-only script was devised that would be set entirely in Monica and Rachel’s apartment, and which would play out in real-time (a series first). Basically, the episode revolves around an increasingly agitated Ross (David Schwimmer) who desperately tries to make sure his friends are dressed and ready for a function at the museum where he works. But does anyone listen? Of course not. The entire debacle plays out like a bonkers stage farce, but really, we’ve all been in this situation, and it’s a lot of fun to watch six good-looking twentysomethings pretend they’re just like the rest of us. The episode was such a hit that producers decided to use the bottle formula in several future instalments.

(Available on Netflix)

Fly (Breaking Bad)

Before Knives Out and The Last Jedi, acclaimed director Rian Johnson was hired to steer the ship on this sublime instalment of the Vince Gilligan crime epic. Working with a taut and insightful screenplay by Sam Catlin and Moira Walley-Beckett, ‘Fly’ hit the brakes on Breaking Bad’s explosive third season, with a chilling and complex chapter that focuses solely on character development and is set almost entirely in the meth super-lab.

Walt (Bryan Cranston) is crippled with insomnia and becomes obsessed with a wandering housefly inside the underground lab. He’s determined to catch the thing before it contaminates his batch — so much so that he spends the night locked indoors with the damn bug. The next morning, Jesse (Aaron Paul) returns to find poor Walt close to tipping point.

Stories are swapped. Tempers rise. Secrets are (almost) shared, and Heisenberg eventually squashes the enemy. A theatrical two-hander for the ages, the only reason ‘Fly’ came about was because of budgetary constraints. “We were hopelessly over budget,” Gilligan said of the episode’s conception, “and we needed to come up with what is called a bottle episode, set in one location.” Job well done.

(Available on Netflix)

Pine Barrens (The Sopranos)

We’re bending the rules here: ‘Pine Barrens’ is not, strictly speaking, a ‘bottle episode’, but it does revolve around an ingenious and darkly comic set-piece in which Paulie (Tony Sirico) and Christopher (Michael Imperioli) wind up lost in the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

After a routine collection goes sideways, Tony Soprano (the late, great James Gandolfini) instructs his men to dump the body of a dodgy Russian named Valery, but whaddaya know? The Russian survives the attack and somehow gets the better of the lads, fleeing the scene and disappearing into the snow-covered woods.

Paulie and Chris chase after him, eventually losing their way. Their phones are useless, and they end up taking refuge in an abandoned van. Things eventually topple over into Beckett country. Paulie loses his shoe. They chomp down on packets of ketchup to stave off the hunger. The boys almost kill each other and it’s not until the following morning that Tony eventually finds his very own Vladimir and Estragon wandering aimlessly beneath the trees.

Directed by Steve Buscemi, what we have here is a tense and masterful display of drama and comedy. We learn that neither of these delusional dimwits has it in them to be the boss. Neither can survive without someone else’s leadership. It’s the centrepiece of a horrible camaraderie, and it’s probably one of the best Sopranos episodes.

(Available on Now TV)

The Suitcase (Mad Men)

A character-driven masterpiece, ‘The Suitcase’ is exactly the sort of television that comes about when the creators of a popular show decide to hit the pause button.

Expand Close Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and his secretary-turned-copywriting maestro Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) in The Suitcase episode of Mad Men / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and his secretary-turned-copywriting maestro Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) in The Suitcase episode of Mad Men

For four seasons, we had watched and listened while Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and his secretary-turned-copywriting maestro Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) struggled with their secrets, their relationships and their unshakeable anxieties.

Bound by their internal woes, ‘The Suitcase’ finds Don and Peggy struggling with a deadline. They are to present a campaign for the suitcase manufacturer, Samsonite, and while the rest of the office heads off to watch the Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston bout, Don demands that Peggy stay behind to help him reach the finish line.

It’s a long night. They eat dinner. Don finds Roger’s memoir tapes. An unwelcome visitor shows up, and Peggy finally addresses her boss’s alcoholism.

It’s that final scene (when Don briefly holds Peggy’s hand) that takes the trophy, with the most well-dressed anti-hero on television finally realising that the only person in his life he can trust — the only one he can be himself around — is Peggy. Remember that look he gives her before she leaves? Remarkable stuff altogether.

(Available on Amazon Prime)

Read More

Indo Review