Six brilliant TV shows starring middle-aged and older women in a lead role

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale and Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead To Me. Photo: Netflix

It’s the age of peak television and show runners have finally caught up with the fact that audiences love to see a strong, powerful woman on their screens — and they don’t have to pass for high schoolers. Actors like Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus and Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets are at the top of their game, making them instant fan favourites. We rounded up some TV shows with female leads in their 40s, 50s and beyond that you cannot miss.​

Yellowjackets

The psychological survival drama follows a group of middle-aged women who survived in the wilderness as teens — by any means necessary. The show’s lead is Shauna, played by New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey (47). Far from the dowdy mother character, she is a complicated woman with a shadowy past that’s intent on following her into her present. Unlike a lot of middle-aged characters, Shauna is allowed to be sexual, deviant and funny (without being the butt of the joke). Also featured in the show’s current day timeline are Tawny Cypress (47), Christina Ricci (43) and Juliette Lewis (50).

Season one and two of Yellowjackets are available on NOW.​

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne (44) is no stranger to playing the lead, with two seasons of Russian Doll under her belt already. In Peacock’s Poker Face, she’s the charismatic Charlie Cale, who has an innate ability to know when someone is lying. There’s no settling down for Cale, as she’s soon on the run after a suspicious death in a casino. Lyonne’s character is witty and brash, and if there’s one thing that’s refreshing to see for her character, it’s a fun wardrobe.

Poker Face is available on Sky Max and NOW.​

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show

The Morning Show

In case one middle-aged woman in the lead wasn’t enough, Apple TV original, The Morning Show, has two. The drama about the cutthroat world of morning news stars Reese Witherspoon (47) and Jennifer Anniston (54) as co-hosts of ‘The Morning Show’ on fictional news network UBA. Though one character says Aniston’s character’s “sell-by date expired years ago”, that couldn’t be further from the truth for its leads, who play compelling colleagues.

Season one and two are streaming on AppleTV+, with season three on the way later this year.​

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley

Happy Valley

The third season of BBC’s Happy Valley dropped earlier this year and Sarah Lancashire (58) reprised her role of Catherine Cawood — a divorced police sergeant in West Yorkshire dealing with the death of her daughter and raising her grandson. Lancashire’s character does not shy away from the dangerous world of crime that she’s at the centre of. Writer and producer Sally Wainwright channels the strong human connection in this dark town — the show is no ordinary police procedural, and Cawood’s perspective is unlike anything we’ve seen a protagonist deal with before.

All three seasons of Happy Valley are available on RTÉ Player.​

Lily Tomlin as Frankie and Jane Fonda as Grace in Grace & Frankie. Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Grace and Frankie

The seventh and last season of Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda (85) and Lily Tomlin (83), aired last year. In the Netflix comedy, the two women befriend each other after their husbands come out as gay and get married. The show navigates the themes of ageing and mortality without taking itself too seriously — and became one of the streaming website’s longest running shows. “I thought this was a show that could potentially give a lot of hope to people, especially to older people, especially to women,” said Fonda about the show’s impact.

All episodes of Grace and Frankie are available to stream on Netflix.​

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale and Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead To Me. Photo: Netflix

Dead To Me

Starring Christina Applegate (51) and Linda Cardellini (47), Dead to Me was another Netflix comedy starring iconic female leads that came to an end last year. After opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Applegate has admitted that this role may be a “possible end” to her acting career. The story, which follows the life of her character after a tragic loss, explores unlikely female friendships and how enduring they can be.

All three seasons of Dead To Me are available to stream on Netflix.