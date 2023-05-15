Siobhán McSweeney uses Bafta win for Derry Girls to tell politicians to ‘wise up’

Siobhan McSweeney has won the first Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme. The 43-year-old actress won the award for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show's Our Lady Immaculate College, in Channel 4 programme Derry Girls. In a humorous acceptance speech, which she said in double speed given the short time given, she said: "To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms. "I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster. "In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, 'it's time they started to wise up'."