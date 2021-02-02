| 5.6°C Dublin

Show Me a Hero: Why is US TV’s greatest talent so overlooked?

That such a superb drama could be so outrageously snubbed by the Emmys, which supposedly celebrate the best of television, is baffling

Pat Stacey

Like a bus driver taking a coaching holiday, I spent some of my time off at the weekend watching television for pleasure rather than for work. Or I should say re-watching.

David Simon’s six-part HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero, first broadcast on Sky Atlantic in 2015, is currently available on demand again.

On second viewing, it feels even more relevant to contemporary America right now than it did six years ago, when Barack Obama was in office and the US still seemed, for all its ills, like a stable democracy.

