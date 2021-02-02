Show Me a Hero: Why is US TV’s greatest talent so overlooked?

Like a bus driver taking a coaching holiday, I spent some of my time off at the weekend watching television for pleasure rather than for work. Or I should say re-watching.

David Simon’s six-part HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero, first broadcast on Sky Atlantic in 2015, is currently available on demand again.

On second viewing, it feels even more relevant to contemporary America right now than it did six years ago, when Barack Obama was in office and the US still seemed, for all its ills, like a stable democracy.

It showcases Simon’s ability to shape compelling television drama from what others might consider unpromising material — in this case, a factual book of the same name by former New York Times journalist Lisa Belkin about a white middleclass neighbourhood’s resistance to a scattered public housing development for Black, Hispanic and Latino families in Yonkers, NewYork in the 1980s.

It turned into a tense, bitterly divisive battle that affected the city as a whole.

In theory, a drama featuring quite a few talky scenes in council chambers and courtrooms doesn’t seem like the easiest of sells.

But in the hands of Simon, his co-writer William F Zorzi and director Paul Haggis it’s a powerful exploration of the race and class cracks running through American society.

The world witnessed those cracks being violently wrenched open during the years, and especially the final weeks, of the Trump administration.

Show Me a Hero’s superb cast is headed by Oscar Isaac, who’s wonderful as charismatic politician Nick Wasicsko.

At 28, Wasicsko was elected the youngest-ever mayor of Yonkers, which also made him America’s youngest big-city mayor.

He ended up fighting a lonely battle to push through the public housing plan, a position that earned him admiration but also death threats.

It ultimately cost him more than just his political career.

Wasicsko’s fate justifies the title, which comes from an F Scott Fitzgerald quote: “Show me a hero, and I’ll write you a tragedy.”

Isaac won a Golden Globe for his performance. Surprisingly, this was Show Me a Hero’s sole nomination.

But it was still more recognition than it got at the same year’s Emmys, where it didn’t receive a single nomination.

That such a superb drama could be so outrageously snubbed by the Emmys, which supposedly celebrate the best of television, is baffling.

At the same time, it’s probably something David Simon has got used to over the years.

Infamously, The Wire (2002-08), which cemented his reputation as one of television’s greatest and most influential creative forces, and is routinely cited as the best series ever made, never won an Emmy during its five seasons.

There’s a dispiriting pattern here. Even when Simon’s work does receive Emmy nominations, it never wins big.

The most ludicrous incidence of this was at the 2009 Emmys, where Simon’s scorching Iraq War miniseries Generation Kill was beaten by the only other nominee in the category, the BBC’s Dickens adaptation Little Dorrit.

If anything, the Emmy committee’s disregard for Simon has only worsened.

The Deuce, his ambitious and evocative look at the pornography industry in the seedy NewYork of the 70s and 80s, ran for three seasons without a single nomination.

Last year, his perfect miniseries adaptation of Philip Roth’s alt history novel The Plot Against America, which gained extra resonance after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, received only one Emmy nomination, for cinematography (and no, it didn’t win).

I doubt Simon cares about how he’s perceived by the West Coast awards-givers, infuriating as it is for those of us who regard him as the best there is.

The consolation is we’ll still be watching, appreciating and talking about his work long after the dross produced by overpaid, overpraised lightweights like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes have been forgotten.