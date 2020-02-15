She lived her life fully in the public eye and felt the pressure, yet she looked out for others

British TV presenter Caroline Flack poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

BBC handout photo dated 20/12/2014 of Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing

Caroline Flack on the catwalk during the Fashion for Relief a charity fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell for the Ebola crisis in Africa at Somerset House, London

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life Photo: Ray Burmiston/PA Wire

Television presenter Caroline Flack arrives for the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Caroline showed hope for the future but then couldn’t take it anymore.

She was the face of modern reality television. Her sunny personality made millions of viewers instantly fall in love with her when she broke onto our screens playing Bubbles on the sketch show Bo’ Selecta!

A female audience in particular couldn’t get enough of her relaxed,

girl-next-door approach.

It is the reason she constantly beat off stiff competition from countless picture-perfect and ambitious presenters to front the UK’s most popular entertainment shows.

She landed the biggest jobs becoming bigger than any of the contestants that enjoyed a fleeting 15 minutes of fame. She earned a reputation for showing kindness to contestants on the shows, offering advice and a comforting arm whenever they experienced trouble on and off camera.

She would often get emotionally involved with their on-screen storylines, crying tears of joy and pain on the sidelines. She was known to give advice to contestants on how to handle the intense scrutiny and online commentary of modern-day ‘reality’ fame — and she regularly advised newcomers to the spotlight: ‘don’t answer’ the trolls.

So when news broke that she was dead at the age of 40 — having taken her own life — fans across Britain and Ireland were stunned.

Time and time again she had vicious abuse hurled at her — but she always came out the other side.

Among other things she had been called “a dirty paedo” for dating singer Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31. Fans of the pop star hit out at Caroline’s looks.

Her face, body and weight were regularly picked over by anonymous trolls.

Expressing her dismay at the sheer lack of empathy, she said: “Someone wouldn’t come up to you in the street and say, ‘You’re big, fat and ugly’ — yet they find it really easy to say online.”

Over time she continued to speak out about the effect it had on her: “It’s the personal things that hurt. As a female they pick on everything. Your hair, your dress, your weight.”

At one stage the scrutiny even caused her to drop two dress sizes. But she always came through, vowing never to let bullies get to her.

After her recent court appearance, criticism reached fever pitch, and the day before last Christmas she pleaded for compassion.

“I’ve had to learn to have thick skin,” she said, “but it doesn’t mean you can handle every bullet that is fired at you.”

Words that are even more poignant now.

“This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for one person to take on their own,” she said — a clear warning that something was wrong.

She reminded her critics: “I’m a human being.”

But at Christmas, she had hope. Expressing an eagerness to answer the avalanche of online torment that she had endured since news broke that she had allegedly assaulted her partner Lewis Burton in a late night incident at her home, she said: “I’m not going to be silenced.”

She promised fans: “I have a story to tell.”

She was also confident she had “a life to keep going with” and was in the process of writing a self-help book for others who experience difficulties.

In recent weeks she even told fans that she was eager to take responsibility for her part in the troubles in her life. She said she was planning to take time out to “learn some lessons” from situations that “I’ve got myself into.”

And in the midst of the abuse she only responded with positivity. “I have nothing but love to give,” she told both critics and fans.

Perhaps what is most shocking is that Caroline’s death adds to the 38 people worldwide who have died in suspected suicides linked to reality TV shows.

There has been criticism that TV bosses are allowing vulnerable people on screen with little or no support. The shocking toll began in 1986 and includes a majority of people in their 20s and 30s — from shows such as The X Factor, The Voice, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, plus a raft of lesser known reality shows from France, Australia, the US and India.

Caroline herself said reality bosses must take responsibility for those their shows make famous.

“There’s a duty of care that this show has to its reality stars”, she said, adding: “As the media landscape changes, shows have to change with that.

“Having been in this industry myself for over 15 years, I know how difficult it is suddenly having your life all over the media.”

Questions will now be asked if more could be done to protect Caroline. Last night, fans were adamant that she had been tipped over the edge by the backlash.

“You are an amazing beautiful woman,” one young woman wrote. “You should never have been pushed to do this.”

In her typical style, in one last piece of advice to fans, Caroline summed up her attitude to life.

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

It should give us pause for thought.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you

can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org or visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie