Actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52 after a “heroic battle” with cancer.

McCrory had an impressive career and was known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall. She also appeared in three Harry Potter films and the award-winning The Queen.

Her husband Damian Lewis said he is “heartbroken” to announce her death.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lived. She blazed so brightly.

“Go now, little one, into the air, and thank you.”

https://twitter.com/lewis_damian/status/1383081853914128388

Presenter Dermot O'Leary called Ms McCrory “a mighty talent” as he paid tribute to her.

"Had the good fortune to meet and interview Helen McCrory a few times," he said.

"A mighty talent, with always a hint of mischief. Really lovely company. Very sad news."

Expand Close Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders

The official Peaky Blinders twitter account has paid tribute to the actress, who played Polly Gray in the series alongside Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

"Helen McCrory as Polly Gray...All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace," they wrote.

Read More

Online Editors