Sharp Objects, Zoe, OITNB - what's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky Atlantic in July

Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux star in Amazon Prime Video’s futuristic love story Zoe (which also boasts Christina Aguilera among the cast), while Sharp Objects, the series adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s (of Gone Girl fame) thriller, starring Amy Adams kicks off on Sky Atlantic.

You can also catch the full Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with performances by Jon Bon Jovi (with Richie Sambora) and Ms Lauryn Hill via Amazon Prime.

Netflix, meanwhile, will see the arrival of season 6 of Orange is the New Black, among an array of other Originals, as well as feature docs Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, horror gem A Ghost Story, The Hateful Eight, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and 1983 crime classic Scarface.

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on April 14 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland and honored this year’s Rock & Roll inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Special highlights from the event include Richie Sambora reuniting with Jon Bon Jovi to perform together for the first time in years, performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill and Andra Day honoring Nina Simone, a Tom Petty tribute by The Killers, The Cars reuniting for their induction, Brittany Howard inducting Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more.

Brett Morgan’s documentary shines a light on the Cobain story like never before with unrivalled access to archive material from the tragic star’s life, courtesy of his daughter Frances Bean, including home video from his childhood, his diaries and home recordings. Compelling stuff.

By the time you’ve wheel-spun your way through The Fast and the Furious, Fast & Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(I’m exhausted just listing them), you’ll probably have developed, at the very least, a twitchy eye. Enjoy!

Quentin Tarantino’s exceptionally violent 2015 Western stars Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Kurt Russell, with turns by Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, Demian Bichir, and Tim Roth as eight strangers who hole up in a stagecoach stopover during a blizzard.

Stock up on popcorn and turn of your brain for the immensely entertaining fantasy trilogy starring Brenda Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah (The Mummy), with added Dwayne Johnson for Returns, and Maria Bellow, Michelle Yeoh and Jet Li (but sans Weisz) for the third outing.

The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Mummy: Return of the Dragon Emperor

Original Netflix series in which a diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets.

Original Netflix series about three suburban mothers who orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence. With Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman.

Werner Herzog’s sprawling epic drama based on the life of British traveller, writer, archaeologist, explorer, cartographer and political officer Gertrude Bell, played by Nicole Kidman. James Franco, Damian Lewis, Jay Abdo and Robert Pattinson also star but despite the top notch cast, it wasn’t exactly a hit with critics.

Jason Statham is an elite assassin out for revenge when his mentor (Donald Sutherland) is murdered. Need you know any more? Here's the trailer in which Statham looks suitably vengeful and there are explosions:

Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford and Oakes Fegley star in this family tale about an orphaned boy whose best friend is Elliot, a dragon.

Written and directed by Steve Chbosky, based on his best-selling book of the same name, it’s an engaging high school drama starring Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Netflix

Battleship, Netflix (2012)

So bad it’s almost good. Rihanna joins Taylor Kitsch and Alexander Skarsgard for Peter Berg’s loud, formulaic CGI romp.

Scarface (1983), Netflix

Brian De Palma’s classic with Al Pacino as Tony Montana, as if you didn’t know.

Robin Hood (2010)

Ridley Scott's take on the tale of the man in tights is broody and dark and a bit too long but worth a look thanks to some visceral action sequences and quality performances from a top notch cast including Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, and Max von Sydow. Men in Tights it ain't.

Pitch Black (2000)

The sci-fi that put Vin Diesel on the map.

The Impossible, Netflix

Naomi Watts is excellent as a mother who, along with one of her sons, is swept away and badly injured by a tsunami as it hits her Thai holiday resort. Her husband (Ewan McGregor) and two other sons desperately search for her in the ruins of the village. The opening sequence is stunning and utterly spine-chilling - you will hold your breath to the point of passing out. Based on a true story.

Peter Pan, Netflix

The very watchable 2003 version of the classic tale starring Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Jason Isaacs, Olivia Williams, Richard Briers, and Lynn Redgrave.

Gnomeo & Juliet, Netflix

Not exactly an animated classic but one the littlest ones will enjoy. Voices by James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Ashley Jensen, Michael Caine, and Maggie Smith.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Netflix

Netflix Film - All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.

The Skin of The Wolf , Netflix

Netflix Film - An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.

Anne with an E: Season 2, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Anne's beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up.

First Team: Juventus: Part B , Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 , Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, investigates some of the world's toughest prisons from the inside.

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course , Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed, Netflix

Original Netflix series: In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

Sacred Games, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India's economic renaissance. Based on the novel.

Samantha! , Netflix

Original Netflix series: A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Luciano Mellera: Infantiloide, Netflix

Netflix Original Comedy - Argentina's Luciano Mellera emphasizes the humorous and fantastical elements of childhood with his comedic impersonations and insights on daily life.

Free Rein: Season 2, Netflix

Netflix kids/family - As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.

7 July

A Ghost Story, Netflix

Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck star in this profound tale of love and grief. Check out our review:

Mr. Sunshine, Netflix

Original Netflix series: A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

White Fang, Netflix

Netflix kids/family - A loyal wolfdog's curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada's Yukon Territory.

8 July

S.W.A.T. pilot, season 1, 9pm Sky One and NOW TV

Made by the guys behind The Shield, Timeless and Friday Night Lights, it stars Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore as SWAT leader Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson. He’s promoted amid a PR nightmare for the division – a stray shot from a white cop has accidentally hit a black teenager, triggering a series of race-related crimes. Also starring Alex Russell and Stephanie Sigman. The first episode is directed by Justin Lin.

9 July

Sharp Objects – Vanish, season 1, episode 1, (2am and 9pm Sky Atlantic and NOW TV)

Amy Adams stars in this dark HBO drama, based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies). Over the course of eight episodes we get to know Camille (Adams), an alcoholic St Louis newspaper reporter with a history of psychological problems. When she’s sent back to her rural hometown to cover a string of unsolved child murders, her troubled past clashes with some shocking revelations, as she comes to identify with the victims all too much.

10 July

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Netflix

Martin Scorsese's big screen adaptation of disgraced trader Jordan Belfort's memoir is slick, hilarious, and probably not one to watch with your gran. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, and Matthew McConaughey.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Netflix

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk's film picks up where the first left off as Al Gore's mission continues.

Home Again, Netflix

Reese Witherspoon doing trademark Reese Witherspoon in a romantic drama.

Drug Lords: Season 2, Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities.

13 July

How It Ends, Netflix

Netflix Film - In the wake of a mysterious cataclysmic event, a man embarks on a perilous cross-country journey to reunite with his pregnant girlfriend.

Sugar Rush, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Time's the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now, Netflix

Netflix Original Comedy -The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Netflix

Netflix kids/family - Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day.

15 July

Sherlock, season 4, Netflix

Get your Cumberbatch fix with the entire fourth season.

Bonusfamiljen: Season , Netflix

Original Netflix series: As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale's weekly comedy commentary show.

19 July

Cabin Fever (2016), Netflix

If you like your horror gory and nasty, this one's for you.

The Stranger (1946), Netflix

Orson Welles directed and starred in this film noir about a war crimes investigator who tracks a high ranking Nazi official to a New England town.

20 July

Zoe, Amazon Prime

Written by Rich Greenberg and directed by Drake Doremus, the futuristic love story follows two colleagues, played by Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux, at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined. The cast also includes Christina Aguilera, Theo James, Rashida Jones and Miranda Otto.

Jackie, Netflix

Natalie Portman plays Jackie Kennedy in the days immediately following her husband's assassination.

Father of the Year, Netflix

Netflix Film - Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question -- whose dad would win in a fight? -- leads to mass mayhem.

Amazing Interiors, Netflix

Original Netflix series: They might look ordinary on the outside. But inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.

Dark Tourist, Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual - and often macabre - tourism spots around the world.

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot , Netflix

Original Netflix series: In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar.

Final Space, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his adorable, planet-killing alien pal go on wild interstellar adventures as they try to discover where the universe ends.

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After, Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - With "Last Chance U" in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show.

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1, Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4, Netflix

Netflix kids/family - Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes.

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 , Netflix

Netflix kids/family - She's back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond.

23 July

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2, Netflix

24 July

El Aviso (The Warning), Netflix

Netflix Film - After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim.

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial, Netflix

Netflix Original Comedy - Newly engaged, Iliza Shlesinger brings an "elder millennial" perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in a special shot aboard the USS Hornet.

25 July

Breathe, Netflix

Andy Serkis' directorial debut stars Andrew Garfield , Claire Foy, Tom Hollander, and Hugh Bonneville. Based on the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish. He is struck down by polio at the age of 28 and is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live, but with Diana's help and the help of her twin brothers they live a remarkable life together.

27 July

Orange Is The New Black: Season 6, Netflix

Original Netflix series: In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

Extinction, Netflix

Netflix Film - Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth's inhabitants.

Eat.Race.Win, Amazon Prime

The Prime Original follows chef Hannah Grant, the first female chef at the famed Tour de France cycling race, and America's pro-cycling 2017 Orica-Scott team. All six episodes will be available to stream on this date, which coincides with the release of Grant’s newest cookbook of the same name. As Orica-Scott’s Sports Director Matthew White encourages his riders to victory, Grant and her team expertly create a daily menu of food that’s rich in taste and geared to fuel riders for over 2200 grueling miles.

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history's greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price.

Inside the Criminal Mind , Netflix

Original Netflix series: Explore the psychological machinations and immoral behavior that define the most nefarious types of criminals.

Welcome to the Family, Netflix

Original Netflix series: When a broke single mom's estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they've been written out of his will

Coco y Raulito: Carrusel de ternura, Netflix

Netflix Original Comedy - A study in contrasts, friends Coco Celis and Raúl Meneses alternate their standup sets for double the comedy.

The Bleeding Edge, Netflix

Netflix Original Documentary - This groundbreaking documentary explores how America's profit-driven multibillion-dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.

Cupcake & Dino - General Services, Netflix

Netflix kids/family - In this outrageous animated series, an ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city.

30 July

A Very Secret Service: Season 2, Netflix

Original Netflix series: Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own.

31 July

Dietland, Amazon Prime

Dietland stars Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, and Julianna Margulies as Kitty Montgomery. Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling, critically-acclaimed novel of the same name, the series follows Plum Kettle’s journey to self-awakening while exploring a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards. The ten episodes look into the life of Plum, a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines, as she struggles with self-image and embarks on the complicated road to self-acceptance.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3, Netflix

Original Netflix series: A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine's Day approaching, confessions are in the air.

Danger Mouse, season 2, Netflix

Also arriving this month:

America’s Got Talent – new episodes arriving to Netflix on Thursdays.

El Chapo: Season 3, Netflix – Release date TBC

Original Netflix series: El Chapo seeks to expand his empire worldwide, and becomes acquainted with a famous actress, to whom he pitches his Hollywood-esque life story.