Sharon Shannon on grief, loss, the ‘Late Late Show’ and Glastonbury

Sharon and Leo in one of their last ever photos

Since she was 16 , the shy squeezebox player with a megawatt smile did her talking through her music whether it was on stage with the Waterboys in Glastonbury or on her own Late Late Show special.

In the heart-warming series Keys To My Life, presented by Brendan Courtney, Sharon Shannon reveals how she shied away from the fame that accompanied her unrivalled talent for making an accordion sing and how music helped her navigate the toughest times in her life.

The cameras follow the unassuming virtuoso as she returns to her childhood farmhouse home in the wilds of Clare to the Doolin cottage where she honed her playing skills to the beautiful country pile in Galway where she recorded the hit album, Room to Roam, with the Waterboys.

Looking at footage taken from the main stage in Glastonbury in the late 1980s of a very girlish looking Sharon Shannon in the midst of the Waterboys, she laughs: "Look at my shoes and socks, it’s a wonder I was invited to play in a rock and roll band looking like that.”

Her talent for getting bouncing melodies from an accordion saw her as part of the band’s line-up at the height of their fame.

She would go on to have one of the bestselling traditional albums ever released which saw her starring in her own Late Late Show special. The unassuming musician endeared herself to the nation with her visceral joy in playing the accordion but her reticence to chat prompted Gay to say: “She doesn’t talk a lot!”

Looking back now, she says she wasn’t ready for that side of being in the spotlight. “I didn’t want to talk. I was really inexperienced at doing interviews”.

In the series, the acclaimed accordionist also speaks movingly of how music helped her through one of the worst times of her life when her partner, Leo Healy, suddenly died of a heart attack at the age of 46. It was a grief so overwhelming that her legs would go to jelly in the immediate aftermath of his death.

She recalled first meeting the handsome panel beater one night at the Róisín Dubh pub in Galway where she used to play gigs. “Leo wasn’t into traditional music. He didn’t know anything about me and who I was or anything like that."

They were together for seven-and-a-half-years when he died in 2008. “An awful shock, unbelievable altogether. It felt like, ‘Oh no, that didn't really happen; he's just away, he'll be back’. He suffered for years and years with Crohn’s disease.

He was really, really healthy and he was just beginning to be able to manage the Crohn's. He was absolutely gorgeous.”

When he died, she brought him back to the dream home she had renovated outside Galway where the music which had been a constant throughout her life helped her through the wake.

“I wanted to sleep on the couch, beside the coffin. There was music going nearly 24/7 at the house for about three weeks.

"And music is an incredible healer like it just lifts up your spirits. It was incredibly sad but uplifting as well all this music.

In the aftermath of his death, she also had to cope with losing the home they shared together.

“Eventually, then the recession happened. The backside kind of fell out of the music industry very suddenly. I had a mortgage on this house. A big mortgage and it was crippling. The bank took it at least 10 years ago. The whole thing was unbelievably stressful. I can't describe how stressful it was.”

Returning to the house for the show, Brendan Courtney remarks how she didn’t harbour a trace of bitterness over losing the home she had renovated from a ruin. “No bitterness at all because it's just a memory, a nice memory, but memories are nice too.”

The musician, who lives in Galway, also spoke about being part of the success of the Galway Girl track with Mundy which became the most downloaded song of 2008. She says: “I had recorded it with Steve Earle ten years or more before that. It was on an album of mine called the Diamond Mountain Sessions. That song got legs of its own.”

She is now happily living the life of a real Galway girl in the west of Ireland city. “I didn’t have another relationship afterwards. It didn’t work but that’s the way life is, I suppose. I’m very happily single", she says with her trademark smile.

Keys to My Life will be shown on RTÉ One this evening at 7.30pm

Sunday Independent