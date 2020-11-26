Sharon Horgan and Graham Linehan reunite for Christmas special of TV show Motherland

SHARON Horgan has teamed up with Father Ted creator Graham Linehan to write a Christmas special of their hit series, Motherland.

The comedy will be broadcast on BBC2 ahead of a third series next year.

The show focuses on a group of stressed, middle-class parents trying to cope with work, kids and social expectations on the school run in North London.

The sitcom, starring Anna Maxwell Martin (43) as harassed Julia, was a big hit when the first series of six episodes aired in 2017.

Catastrophe creator Horgan (50) and The IT Crowd writer Linehan (52) have been involved with the show since its pilot episode in 2016.

The Bletchley Circle and Death Comes to Pemberley star Martin has played the lead role throughout and was nominated for the 2018 Bafta for Best Female Comedy Performance

Martin will star alongside series regulars Diane Morgan, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready, Philippa Dunne and Tanya Moodie in the Motherland Christmas special.

“If it’s Christmas, it’s time for Amanda’s Annual Seasonal Soiree (dress code; Tinsel and Tiaras),” a statement from the BBC said.

“Nothing says festive like Evil Santa, a thirty-foot Christmas tree and very strict rules about where you can and can’t drink mulled wine.

“Only Meg has an official party invite but Julia, Kevin and Liz tag along as her plus threes.“

Apart from Anne, the gang find the other guests a little frosty, but for Julia it’s still a welcome distraction from playing festive butler to a house full of in-laws.”

It’s one more feather in the cap for Horgan who just last week was signed up to co-write a new comedy-drama series, Out There, about online dating for the streaming giant Hulu.

