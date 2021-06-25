Sharon Gaffka: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant

Introducing Sharon Gaffka from Oxford, a twenty-five year old operations lead in the department of transport.

The former Miss International UK is a Women’s trust Ambassador.

A civil servant since the age of 18, Sharon worked on Brexit policy for the past year and did a stint in the health department during the pandemic.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

It's been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group. But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!

What do you do for work at the moment?

I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!

How would your friends and family describe you?

My friends usually come to me for advice and chat up lines. Probably quite outgoing, a bit savage and outrageous!

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out. I tend to date someone who is taller than me even though my last long-term partner he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that. Somebody who can make me laugh and I can be myself around. I’m really clumsy and goofy. On social media, I look really put together but my friends who know me know I’ll fall down the stairs.

What do you think you’ll miss most while you’re in the Villa?

Sending memes to my friends. What are you most looking forward to? Having a bit of normality. I live on my own so actually getting to see people on a daily basis. There are so many rules with dating and all of that is taken away. I don’t have to do any weird guessing games. I don’t have to think about when I’ll next speak to him because he’s sharing a bed with me.

Are you competitive?

I’ve played sports quite a lot in my life and I have a younger brother so we’re competitive all the time. Anything and everything I can make a game out of. I don’t think it would ever turn nasty but I would back myself.

Do you know any former islanders?

I used to do pageants. Molly-Mae and I had the same pageant director. I was Miss International UK.

You’re a Young Women's Trust Ambassador?

When I went to Japan for Miss International, I became an ambassador against domestic violence of women in Japan. I did a few campaigns on period poverty and worked with a few organisations and charities. I signed up to be one of their sponsors and they approached me to become an ambassador.

What would be your dream date?

Anything with food and drink. Maybe something like Junkyard Golf. Something where I don’t have to take myself too seriously. I’m not really a fan of the whole sit down dinners and talking about stuff.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years?

I would like to have a long term partner. I’d like to live somewhere nice. I live in my hometown at the moment but I’d quite like to move back to the city. I see myself back at my job but maybe higher up.