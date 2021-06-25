Shannon Singh: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant

Introducing the twenty-two year old Scottish model from Fife.

Shannon says she loved her days as a glamour model, but now she works more on Instagram and YouTube and can also DJ.

The self-confessed party girl describes herself as very social.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

Tell us a bit more about your job?

I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.

What are you looking for in a romanrtic partner?

I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.

How do you tend to meet dates?

Out and about. I don’t tend to meet up with people through Instagram and things like that. I like more natural settings. I’ve got a whole chunk of my teens and growing up that I’ve been ‘locked in’ relationships. So when I broke up with my ex, I wanted to have a year for me. I’ve ‘seen’ guys, but I wanted a year to myself to make sure I know what I want going forward.

What will you miss most while you’re in the Villa?

My friends, speaking to my mum. I live in London, but I speak to my mum and dad on FaceTime every day. My dog! Speaking to my best friend every day. Not having my phone. I work on my phone, I’m always on my phone, which is annoying, but it’ll be weird, like something is missing. But I’m actually looking forward to not having it.

What are you looking forward to?

Having the summer of a lifetime. I just think it’s going to be jokes. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m not expecting too much, I’m going to take it with a pinch of salt. I’m very easy going.

Are you competitive?

I’m very competitive. Not in a forceful way. But I’m always going to be secretly competitive. Everyone’s got a little bit in them. In challenges and stuff I’ll be very competitive.

What’s your claim to fame?

I’ve got quite a lot of people who’ve been in my DMs… some I can’t even say. A few footballers.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I fancy the pants off of Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling.

What would be your ideal date?

Anything near the beach. I’m such a water baby, so I love being near the ocean. I love the moon, I’ve got the moon tattooed on me. The moon, a little blanket on the beach, listening to the waves.

Do you have a party trick?

I bring the party.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want kids in five years, I’d love to be a mum by the time I’m 27. Have a good career and, everyone says it, but just happy. Not happy as in ‘look at what I’ve got’, but a solid family life. Give my mum grandchildren, she’s dying for it.